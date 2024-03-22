Outside The Confines: We have a problem

I’m going to assume that you’ve already heard about the gambling scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. I’m going to try to give you some links that will allow you to do some further reading and get some more insight.
Also, I can’t promise that some of the information that I’m linking to won’t be out-of-date by the time you read it.
Another thing to remember, and I’ve discovered that a lot of people don’t seem to realize this, is that sports gambling is still illegal throughout the state of California. There were two propositions on the ballot that would have legalized it back in 2022 and they both were defeated soundly. The one that would have allowed online and mobile wagering only managed to get 18 percent of the vote. The one that would have allowed in-person wagering only at Indian casinos only managed to get 33 percent of the vote. Sports wagering is currently banned by the state constitution, so the only way to allow it would be through a state proposition. That’s in contrast to most other states where legislators could legalize it without voter input.
Certainly. Mizuhara is currently claiming that he thought all of his gambling was legal.
- Here is a reprint of the first Los Angeles Times story about Mizuhara’s gambling by Gustavo Arellano, Adam Elmahrek, Nathan Fenno and Paul Pringle. I’m linking LA Times stories to Yahoo! reprints because it gets around any paywalls.
- And here is the first ESPN article by Tisha Thompson that included comments from Mizuhara that were almost refuted by others in Othani’s camp just a few hours later.
- Later on, Thompson reports that Ohtani’s representatives say that they have contacted law enforcement about possible theft charges against Mizuhara. They did not specify which “law enforcement officials” and no federal agents contacted MLB.
- Jack Baer has a timeline of Ohtani and Mizuhara’s relationship and the scandal that has unfolded over the past two days.
- Craig Calcaterra breaks down the gambling scandal and offers three possibilities as to what the truth might be. (Should be open to everyone.)
- Mike DiGiovanna has more information about who Ippei Mizuhara is and his relationship to Othani.
- Fabian Ardaya reports that Ohtani is not speaking with reporters or offering any comment about the scandal. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Dylan Hernández opines that Ohtani should remain a kid on the field, but off the field he needs to grow up and start taking responsibility for his life.
- Kate Feldman spoke with some experts about what kind of legal trouble (and trouble with MLB) that Ohtani could be in right now.
- Steve Henson compares what we know about Ohtani to the Pete Rose scandal of the 1980s. He also goes into more detail about relevant California law.
- Gabe Lacques writes that this Ohtani scandal is a sign that legalized gambling has changed sports forever.
- Now shifting to the Dodgers on the field, Jordan Shusterman has four takeaways from the Seoul Series.
- In his MLB debut, Yoshinobu Yamamoto only lasted one inning, giving up five runs to the Padres.
- Kiley McDaniel has a scouting report on Yamamoto’s pitching arsenal. (ESPN+ sub. req.) This was written before the Padres shelled him. But we all know that one bad start is just one bad start, right? If Yamamoto gets knocked around like this in his over his next four or five starts, then yeah, the Dodgers have a problem.
- This was written before the series, but it’s still valid. Ben Lindbergh writes that the Dodgers and Padres are two extraordinary teams this year.
- Now back to off-the-field scandal. Jeff Passan has the inside story of the brewing revolt in the MLB Players’ Association against deputy executive director Bruce Meyer. the number-two man in the union. Although as Passan notes, if Meyer is forced out, executive director Tony Clark would likely resign as well.
- Matt Snyder, R.J. Anderson and Dayn Perry give you a playbill of all the players in this union drama and the various ways it could play out.
- Superagent Scott Boras has come to the defense of the current leadership of the MLBPA.
- Boras also speaks with Bob Nightengale about the frustrating offseason that his clients had in finding new teams. Mostly, Boras talks about the positives.
- One more off-the-field controversy. Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr., while praising the current clubhouse chemistry of the Fish, took a shot at the previous ways the clubhouse culture operated. (The Athletic sub. req.) While Chisholm didn’t name the team captain he was criticizing, it was clear he was talking about Miguel Rojas.
- The Mets have agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with J.D. Martinez.
- The Rangers have signed right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
- Jayson Stark has a guide to the new rules in year two. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- One new rule for this year is the obstruction rules at second and third base. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was controversially called for obstruction on a caught stealing in a Spring Training game. Dayn Perry explains the rule.
- Here’s that play
I hope you're ready for MLB's new obstruction rule enforcement because this batter was called safe because of it. pic.twitter.com/uZbNUpqAL0— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 21, 2024
- Tom Verducci has a look at the bright future of the Orioles.
- Jesse Rogers speaks with Corbin Burnes on his new role as the ace of the Orioles.
- Will Leitch predicts the division winners. Cardinals-fan Leitch picks the Cubs to win the Central.
- Keith Law has some breakout candidates for 2024. (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- Brian McTaggart asks just how good is the Astros bullpen this year?
- Anthony Castrovince ranks the ten-best rotations in baseball.
- And finally, a big congratulations go out to Mets pitcher (and former Cub) José Quintana has become a United States citizen!
