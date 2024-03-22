Outside The Confines: We have a problem

I’m going to assume that you’ve already heard about the gambling scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. I’m going to try to give you some links that will allow you to do some further reading and get some more insight.

Also, I can’t promise that some of the information that I’m linking to won’t be out-of-date by the time you read it.

Another thing to remember, and I’ve discovered that a lot of people don’t seem to realize this, is that sports gambling is still illegal throughout the state of California. There were two propositions on the ballot that would have legalized it back in 2022 and they both were defeated soundly. The one that would have allowed online and mobile wagering only managed to get 18 percent of the vote. The one that would have allowed in-person wagering only at Indian casinos only managed to get 33 percent of the vote. Sports wagering is currently banned by the state constitution, so the only way to allow it would be through a state proposition. That’s in contrast to most other states where legislators could legalize it without voter input.

Certainly. Mizuhara is currently claiming that he thought all of his gambling was legal.

I hope you're ready for MLB's new obstruction rule enforcement because this batter was called safe because of it. pic.twitter.com/uZbNUpqAL0 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 21, 2024

