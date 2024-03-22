A few thoughts about the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara betting situation

This has already been a topic of discussion around baseball for a few days, but I wanted to wait a bit and digest all the information out there regarding the betting situation involving Dodgers star Shohel Ohtani and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, or at least as much as I could, before writing about it.

What we know is this: Mizuhara apparently had a gambling addiction which put him somewhere around $4.5 million in debt. This debt somehow got covered by funds in an account controlled by Ohtani. Mizuhara gave an interview about this to ESPN:

Initially, a spokesman for Ohtani told ESPN the slugger had transferred the funds to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debt. The spokesman presented Mizuhara to ESPN for a 90-minute interview Tuesday night, during which Mizuhara laid out his account in great detail. However, as ESPN prepared to publish the story Wednesday, the spokesman disavowed Mizuhara’s account and said Ohtani’s lawyers would issue a statement.

Which is exactly what happened, per this article in The Athletic:

As the gambling scandal surrounding his friend and interpreter swirled around baseball on Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani stayed silent. He exited Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, without addressing the reporters clamoring to better understand the circumstances behind his representatives alleging that Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s closest companion since arriving in Major League Baseball in 2018, had committed “massive theft” and stolen a reported sum of at least $4.5 million to pay off debts to an alleged illegal bookmaker.

So on the one hand, Mizuhara says Ohtani — and the two had reportedly become close friends and business associates, beyond Mizuhara’s job as interpreter — willingly paid this money. Or, on the other hand, Mizuhara stole it to pay off his gambling debt.

A couple of things should be noted here before we proceed. First, there is no indication that any of this gambling debt was connected to bets on baseball — at all. But second, while gambling is legal in many states, it’s still not in California, where these bets were reported to have been made (the “alleged illegal bookmaker” noted in The Athletic article).

Sportswriter Craig Calcaterra, who practiced law for many years, posted this late Thursday with some analysis of three potential possibilities of what the truth is in this situation, and I share them here with you, as I tend to agree with Craig that there are “a finite number of possibilities as to what happened and what will happen next.”

Possibility One: Ippei Mizuhara is a compulsive gambler who got in way, way over his head with a bookie To pay the bookie off, he effected either one or several massive wire transfers from Ohtani’s account without authorization. He got busted, he got fired, and he’s about to be in a world of federal legal trouble and will almost certainly be permanently banned from holding a job in Major League Baseball.

As Craig notes, this is what Ohtani’s representatives said. It would also be good for Ohtani and MLB if this is the truth, because it would put all the blame and criminal responsibility on Mizuhara.

On the other hand, this is exactly the opposite of what Mizuhara told ESPN in the long interview he gave them. And Craig also notes that this large amount of money would have had to be made by wire transfers, which leave a long trail of who was responsible for them:

I suppose the best way to know if this is what happened is analysis of the wire transfers to see who really effected them and whether or not Ohtani’s lawyers do go to the authorities and accuse Mizuhara of theft which, as far as can be told, they have not done yet. If they do so and it’s not true, they’re getting themselves into big trouble. If they never do so, this story becomes less and less plausible as time goes on. Mizuhara getting arrested sometime soon and charges sticking are what will ultimately validate this story.

The next possibility is something we’d probably not want to see.

Possibility Two: These were Mizuhara’s gambling debts and, as per his and the spokesperson’s comments to ESPN, Ohtani felt bad for him, wanted to help him out, and covered his debts by transferring the money to the bookie.

This sounds like a nice thing to do, but it’s also not only against MLB rules, it breaks quite a number of federal laws. Further, per Calcaterra:

It also flows with what we all want to think about Ohtani being a decent guy and a loyal friend which is something none of us know for a fact, obviously, but we’ve never been given reason to doubt it either, all of my usual “we don’t know anyone, not that well” disclaimers notwithstanding. Finally, it would explain why Ohtani’s lawyers busted their ass to get Mizuhara and the spokesperson to change the initial story, because while the lay people involved might’ve thought they were just telling a tale of a noble Ohtani helping a sad sack friend in need, the lawyers would’ve recognized that they were unwittingly accusing Ohtani of committing federal crimes and violating baseball’s rules.

MLB had better hope this possibility is not what happened, because if it is, this would be the biggest gambling scandal to hit the sport since the Black Sox — and to its biggest, most marketable star.

It’s been stated elsewhere that Mizuhara might have said what he said about Ohtani being that “noble” guy to protect his own ass. That’s entirely possible. Along with quickly changing his story, this is something a compulsive gambler might do. (Please note all the caveats here — there is much we don’t know about this situation.)

And then there’s the last possibility:

Possibility Three: These were Ohtani’s gambling debts and Mizuhara is taking a bullet for his patron.

Again, in this case baseball and Ohtani would have a massive scandal on their hands. Calcaterra doesn’t think this is the case and neither do I.

What does seem strange is the fact that, as of this morning, there has been no statement from Major League Baseball about this situation at all. Not even a pro forma, “We have heard about the allegations surrounding Ippei Mizuhara and Shohei Ohtani through media reports. We are gathering information at this time and will make a statement when it is appropriate. At this time we will have no further comment on this issue.”

But, not even that. It’s radio silence from the Dodgers, Ohtani and the Commissioner’s office.

I have seen some comments (not here) attempting to compare this to the Pete Rose situation from decades ago, and that’s just not right. Rose not only bet on baseball, he bet on his own team. Then he lied about it for many years. There’s no evidence at all that any of this gambling was on baseball at all.

It does, however, point up that the huge explosion in sports gambling in general, legalized by a 2018 Supreme Court decision, might have been seen in hindsight as inevitably leading to something like this happening. Teams, including the Cubs, are building sports books at their ballparks. We are bombarded with gambling ads on every sports broadcast, and MLB and other sports leagues are becoming “official partners” with various gambling operations. Encourage gambling in this way and I’m afraid something like this was bound to happen.

I am hoping Shohei Ohtani is an innocent bystander here, because if he’s not, that’s going to create, as noted above, baseball’s biggest gambling scandal in a century. If you would like more information and analysis, there are quite a few article links on this topic in today’s Outside The Confines.

As always, we await developments.