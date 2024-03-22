Giants 7, Cubs 3: Justin Steele injured, but says he’s okay

MESA, Arizona — Justin Steele took a line drive off his leg in the second inning of the Cubs’ 7-3 loss to the Giants Friday afternoon at Sloan Park and then walked off the field gingerly, but under his own power.

Cubs fans were, obviously, worried. Then Steele sent out this message:

I’m okay.. my bracket is not — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) March 22, 2024

Sense of humor intact, as well, apparently, as his knee. This is what the Cubs said about it:

Per the Cubs, Steele left the game with a left knee contusion. https://t.co/fr0ceCGHZs — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 22, 2024

So it looked a lot worse than it apparently is. Steele will be in some pain, obviously, for a while, but with six days until Opening Day hopefully that’ll be enough time for him to heal up. If not? Well then, there’s an off day after the opener, perhaps Kyle Hendricks can make the OD start and Steele will be ready by Saturday, March 30.

Here’s how it happened [VIDEO].

The ball bounced first, which I suppose is better than a line drive hitting the knee. Also, it looked like it hit the side of the leg instead of head-on to the kneecap.

All things considered, it could have been a whole lot worse.

Which the game itself was after the Cubs had to revise their plan to have Steele throw 60 or 70 pitches as an Opening Day tune-up. Minor leaguer Jose Romero finished up the second scoreless — after a throwing error by Cody Bellinger on the play after Steele’s exit — and maybe the Cubs should have just left him in the game, because oh, my, was Hayden Wesneski bad in this one. He faced eight batters in the third inning, allowed two hits and two walks, hit a batter and all told looked like he had no idea what he was doing out there. Recently, Craig Counsell said Wesneski was still in the mix for the bullpen. Granted, this was just one spring appearance, but all of Wesneski’s worst traits came out in it.

Once again, mopup work was done well by Cam Sanders, but then Luke Little got pounded in the fifth, including a two-run homer by Tyler Fitzgerald, who made his MLB debut for the Giants last year and might be in their infield mix.

I don’t really have any Cubs highlights to show you from this game. RBI’s were contributed by Michael Busch (single) and Cole Roederer (single) and a third run scored on a wild pitch. All in all, it was a lousy game that included NINE walks by Cubs pitchers. Trust me, it felt like more.

Perhaps I should have gone to Scottsdale, where the Cubs scored nine (!) runs in the first inning off Giants ace Logan Webb. That included this oppo grand slam by Seiya Suzuki [VIDEO].

Not content with that, the Cubs let the Giants get back in the game off Javier Assad, thanks in part to errors by Matt Mervis and Christopher Morel — yes, another throwing error by Morel.

Matt Shaw also homered for the Cubs in this game, a solo shot [VIDEO].

The Cubs still led this game 12-10 after five innings, but the Giants tied it up with single runs in the sixth and eighth and walked it off 13-12, all of that off Cubs minor leaguers. Suzuki went 2-for-4 and David Peralta had a 4-for-4 game with three RBI. Peralta can hit, but he’s still not quite ready to play the field. I suppose the Cubs will keep him around for a while and see what happens.

Attendance watch in Mesa: 12,764 paid to see the Cubs and Giants at Sloan Park on a beautiful warm afternoon. That makes the season total for 15 dates 193,957, or 12,930 per date.

Saturday, the Cubs reunite the squad for a single game at Sloan Park against the Brewers. Ben Brown is scheduled to start for the Cubs and old friend Wade Miley goes for Milwaukee. Game time is 3:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.