Cubs vs. Brewers at Mesa preview, Saturday 3/23, 3:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — This will be the third meeting between the NL Central rivals this spring. The Cubs have won the first two, for whatever that’s worth.

And then, after today, the Cubs and Brewers won’t meet until May 3 at Wrigley Field, nearly six weeks from now. Thanks, schedule-makers.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

The Brewers lineup was not available at posting time.

Ben Brown will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: TBA

Taylor Clarke will start for the Brewers. Milwaukee relievers scheduled today: TBA

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast via 670 The Score.

In addition, there will also be a TV broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin with the Brewers announcers, and a Brewers radio broadcast via WTMJ 620.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

