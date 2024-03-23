 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Saturday 3/23, 3:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Ben.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Brewers at Mesa Saturday 3/23 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...