Cub Tracks’ double dip

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Justin Steele gives everyone a scare, Cubs lose a pair, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Dom Smith opted out, per reports, Jameson Taillon is going to miss at least a couple of weeks, Patrick Wisdom will open the season on the IL, and Edwin Escobar was assigned to Triple-A.

Justin Steele has a contusion on his knee.

Of course the game with the hits is audio-only. Pfui. Cubs pitching gave out free passes to too many people and had to throw extra pitches as a result, in both games.

Nine in the first.

Suzuki’s drive.

Cole Wright wasn’t as bad as he could have been. He’d have sounded better if the team was winning.

Food for Thought:

