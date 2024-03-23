Cub Tracks’ double dip

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Dom Smith opted out, per reports, Jameson Taillon is going to miss at least a couple of weeks, Patrick Wisdom will open the season on the IL, and Edwin Escobar was assigned to Triple-A.

Justin Steele has a contusion on his knee.

I’m okay.. my bracket is not — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) March 22, 2024

Of course the game with the hits is audio-only. Pfui. Cubs pitching gave out free passes to too many people and had to throw extra pitches as a result, in both games.

(Scottsdale Stadium):



Singles from Swanson, Peralta, Amaya, Mervis and Caissie score 5 and put the Cubs on top early in the first! pic.twitter.com/TvLg3hRqxm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 22, 2024

GRAND SLAM Cubs up 9-0 at Scottsdale Stadium! pic.twitter.com/GyLkX24GaU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 22, 2024

Nine in the first.

Suzuki’s drive.

Michael Busch gets the Cubs on the board with an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/ErZfjPmyJa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 22, 2024

Cole Wright wasn’t as bad as he could have been. He’d have sounded better if the team was winning.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Dom Smith has opted out of his contract with the Cubs, per @JesseRogersESPN. pic.twitter.com/Nmmr0Em95w — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) March 22, 2024

Food for Thought:

A CRISPR-Edited Pig Kidney Has Been Transplanted Into A Living Person For The First Timehttps://t.co/XdKUEvv3WA — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 22, 2024

There's Another Amazing Use For Leftover Coffee Grounds, Scientists Say https://t.co/CJ6usrjE9D — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) March 22, 2024

What Would Happen To A Magnetic Compass On Mars?https://t.co/UsN4nuvg8k — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 21, 2024

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!