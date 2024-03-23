Cub Tracks’ double dip

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Dom Smith opted out, per reports, Jameson Taillon is going to miss at least a couple of weeks, Patrick Wisdom will open the season on the IL, and Edwin Escobar was assigned to Triple-A.
Justin Steele has a contusion on his knee.
I’m okay.. my bracket is not— Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) March 22, 2024
Of course the game with the hits is audio-only. Pfui. Cubs pitching gave out free passes to too many people and had to throw extra pitches as a result, in both games.
(Scottsdale Stadium):— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 22, 2024
Singles from Swanson, Peralta, Amaya, Mervis and Caissie score 5 and put the Cubs on top early in the first! pic.twitter.com/TvLg3hRqxm
GRAND SLAM Cubs up 9-0 at Scottsdale Stadium! pic.twitter.com/GyLkX24GaU— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 22, 2024
Michael Busch gets the Cubs on the board with an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/ErZfjPmyJa— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 22, 2024
Cole Wright wasn’t as bad as he could have been. He’d have sounded better if the team was winning.
Dom Smith has opted out of his contract with the Cubs, per @JesseRogersESPN. pic.twitter.com/Nmmr0Em95w— Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) March 22, 2024
- Ginny Searle (Baseball Prospectus*): 2024 Season Preview: Chicago Cubs {$}. “By many metrics the Cubs are projected to be the league’s most average team. Is that fair?”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): I’m expecting more this year, Cubs — It’s time to start winning. “this is probably juuuuuuust good enough.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: Who will be the surprise contributors for Cubs this season? “There are always unpredictable aspects for each team throughout a season.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Shota Imanaga impressing Cubs with quick adjustments, execution: ‘That’ll work’. “Imanaga threw 5 1/3 innings in a minor-league game Wednesday, building up his workload in a controlled environment.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Wicks, Assad round out Cubs’ homegrown rotation. “It’s something I don’t take lightly,” Wicks said. Meghan Montemurro* {$} has more. Patrick Mooney {$} has his say also.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay connects the clubhouse, organization with ‘true leadership qualities’. “Over the past year he’s come into his own on the mound and in his identity as a leader.”
- Meghan Montemurro* {$}): Chicago baseball report: Garrett Crochet ready for opening day, while David Bote embraces role as mentor with Iowa. “I firmly believe I’m a big-leaguer and continue to show it and just keep continuing to show it and that’s out of my control in a lot of ways,” Bote said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 3 things we’ve learned about Cubs’ pipeline this spring. “The great thing that the Cubs have going on right now is there’s a lot of kids you can talk about,” manager Craig Counsell said.
Food for Thought:
