A few notes on Cubs Opening Day roster choices

Opening Day 2024 for the Cubs against the Texas Rangers is now just five days away.

Friday, we got some further clarity on some roster spots that had been up in the air.

According to sources, the 28-year-old Smith opted out of his Minor League deal with the Cubs on Friday. The Cubs have not officially announced that decision. Smith was in camp as a non-roster invitee to compete for a bench job and hit .346 with one homer and two doubles in nine Cactus League games.

While Smith hit reasonably well for the Cubs, once Cody Bellinger was re-signed there didn’t seem to be a spot for him. I wish him well.

There are other opt-outs possible (Garrett Cooper, Carl Edwards Jr., David Peralta) but at this time it doesn’t appear any of those players will opt out.

Patrick Wisdom and Jameson Taillon will both start the year on the IL

Patrick Wisdom (back) will start the season on the injured list, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. The earliest Counsell expects Jameson Taillon (back) to rejoin the rotation is mid-April. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 22, 2024

Taillon’s already been replaced, temporarily, in the rotation by Javier Assad. Assad is likely sticking in the bullpen once Taillon returns. That means whoever takes Taillon’s 26-man roster spot will be a reliever. That could still be Carl Edwards Jr., who’s still around camp and who has pitched well this spring:

Edwards always has made sense to be part of the Cubs bullpen if he showed during camp that the shoulder issue that cost him chunks of last season was behind him. Counsell indicated such on Friday before their split-squad games against the San Francisco Giants. “He’s done that quickly, like, he’s healthy. There’s no issues with his health,” Counsell said. “It’s very similar to Dom Smith in that he’s the player that he’s been and then we’ve just got to figure out the roster situation. Maybe a little bit different pitcher than he was with the Cubs originally, but to me he’s the pitcher he’s been the last two years and he’s the healthy version of that.”

The placement of Patrick Wisdom on the injured list has resulted in this:

Garrett Cooper has made the Chicago Cubs Opening Day Roster per source. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 23, 2024

Cooper is 6-for-26 (.231) with four walks and two home runs in 10 spring games for the Cubs. Honestly, I’m less than impressed with him. He’s likely to play first base against some lefthanders and Craig Counsell has tried him in the outfield. Remember watching Trey Mancini play outfield last year? That’s what this would look like, I fear.

Both Cooper and Edwards would need spots on the 40-man roster. There will be one such spot opened for sure by the placement of Caleb Kilian on the 60-day IL, since Kilian is not likely back until mid-season.

Where will that other spot come from? There have been reports that Brennen Davis is not in minor-league camp. Could a trade of Davis (perhaps with others?) be happening in the near future? Personally, if that happened, I’d be happy for Davis as he’d likely be going to a team where there would be playing time available that he probably wouldn’t get with the Cubs.

Nick Madrigal might also open the year on the IL

Cubs updates:



*Patrick Wisdom (back) will start season on IL, hope it’s a short stint



*Nick Madrigal (hamstring) a close call on whether he will need to go on IL to start season. Likely will get in minor-league game Sunday



*Jameson Taillon (back) earliest return is mid April — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 22, 2024

Madrigal left the Cubs’ spring game March 4 — nearly three weeks ago — with yet another hamstring injury. He hasn’t played in a MLB spring game since, although as noted he could play in a minor league game tomorrow. If Madrigal has to start the year on the IL, it’s possible that Luis Vazquez, who played in Friday’s game at Sloan Park, could make the Opening Day roster. Vazquez has options so it’d be easy to simply send him to Triple-A Iowa when Madrigal is ready to return.

As always, we await developments.