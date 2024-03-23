Brewers 7, Cubs 4: Ben Brown, your table is almost ready

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs lost to the Brewers 7-4 Saturday at Sloan Park, but the story of the game from the Cubs’ standpoint is the outstanding outing by Ben Brown.

Brown threw four scoreless innings, allowed two singles and a walk, striking out three. He had great movement on his pitches, mixed them up well and in general, showed he’s just about ready for MLB action.

Here are his three K’s [VIDEO].

Pay close attention in that video particularly to his K of Jake Bauers, the first one in that video. Look at the movement on that pitch!

Brown will start the year in the Triple-A Iowa rotation, but I’m certain he’ll see major-league starts this season. He’s 24, and as a reminder, the Cubs got him from the Phillies in 2021 for half a season’s worth of David Robertson. Could wind up being a really good deal on Jed Hoyer’s part.

As for the rest of this game, it sped right along for the first five innings. The Cubs took the lead in the fifth. With two out, Miguel Amaya walked and Nico Hoerner smacked this RBI triple [VIDEO].

While Spring Training results mean little, it was still not great to see Nico come into this game 6-for-41 (.146), all singles. He singled and tripled in three at-bats Saturday and made solid contact both times, hopefully a good sign.

I mentioned the speed of the game. It screeched to a halt in the sixth, when Daniel Palencia got himself into all kinds of trouble with a walk and a bunch of hits. Eventually he was lifted for minor leaguer Blake Whitney, and five runs were charged to Palencia’s record in this one. Again, spring results, etc. but Palencia clearly has some work to do before returning to the big leagues.

Yency Almonte had a scoreless, 1-2-3 inning. Keegan Thompson, who the Cubs hope will recover his 2022 form, allowed a two-out homer in the sixth.

The Cubs made this game closer than it appeared on a two-run homer by Joe Hudson in the ninth. Hudson, who played briefly in the major leagues with the Angels, Cardinals and Mariners from 2018-20, can hit — he’s got a 1.063 OPS this spring. But he’s 32 and there must be a reason he never stuck in the majors. He’ll get a chance to be the “break glass in case of emergency” catcher at Iowa.

Attendance watch: Another sellout Saturday, this time 16,118. That pushed the season total at Sloan Park for 16 dates this year over 200,000, to 210,075. That’s an average of 13,130 per date.

This game was my last in Arizona this spring — I’m hitting the road in the morning to drive back to Chicago. Of course we’ll still have coverage here of the three remaining exhibition games before Opening Day Thursday, as well as any further roster moves before the opener.

The Cubs will head to the west valley for their final spring road game Sunday afternoon against the Mariners. Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs and Logan Gilbert gets the call for Seattle. Game time is 3:10 p.m. CT. TV coverage is on the Mariners channel ROOT Sports Northwest, and there will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.