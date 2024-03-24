Cubs vs. Mariners at Peoria preview, Sunday 3/24, 3:10 CT

Today is the final Cubs road game of Spring Training 2024. For whatever it’s worth, the Cubs are 3-9 (plus one tie) on the road this spring. (And yes, it’s probably not worth much.=

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the Mariners at Peoria Stadium. pic.twitter.com/WI9dzhnZjY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 24, 2024

Mariners lineup:

Wrapping up our final Spring Training game in Arizona against the Cubbies ⚾ pic.twitter.com/HsNlLCtZ00 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 24, 2024

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: TBA

Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners. Seattle relievers scheduled today: TBA

Today’s game is being televised by the Mariners channel, ROOT Sports Northwest. There’s a Cubs radio broadcast via 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

