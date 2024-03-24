SB Nation Reacts: Voters pick the Cubs to win the NL Central

Many BCB readers have said they think the Cubs should be the favorite to win the NL Central in 2024. I’m among those, largely because the Cubs have improved and the rest of their division rivals have not.

The results from the latest SB Nation Reacts survey show that fans across MLB agree with that:

Personally, I’m thinking the Reds are the Cubs’ closest competition. The Brewers seem almost in rebuild mode after Craig Counsell became Cubs manager and the team traded Corbin Burnes.

Here are the results for the NL East:

No surprises here as the Braves should be the overwhelming favorite. The Mets, who spent a ton of money a year ago — and are now paying some of those players to play for other teams — are an afterthought.

The NL West results shouldn’t surprise you either:

This survey was done before the Giants’ signing of Blake Snell. Even with that and the additions of Matt Chapman and Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, the Giants don’t seem likely to make a push for the division title.

Switching to the American League, here are the AL East results:

The Orioles got a surprisingly large amount of support. I say “surprisingly” even though Baltimore won 101 games last year, because apart from the Red Sox, all the other teams in this division have a chance to win it.

AL Central:

There could be four teams in the AL East over .500 — and four of these AL Central teams could finish UNDER .500.

Lastly, the AL West:

Not much love here for the World Series champion Rangers, I suppose since they mostly stood pat over the winter and lost starter Jordan Montgomery to free agency. I still think they’re probably the favorite here, not the Astros.

I also want to know who are the 1 percent who voted for the A’s, who lost 112 games last year and are likely to be just as bad in 2024.

I’ll have my own predictions for 2024 coming up next week. Your thoughts, as always, are welcome. To participate in the weekly MLB Reacts survey, sign up here.