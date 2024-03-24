 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ C’s the point

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. A not-very-eventful game, some reads, and no Brennen Davis news.

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Roster Jenga has just about run its course. We have a pretty good idea of the 26-man roster right now. Of course some moves are still to be made after IL stints, and maybe the trade winds will blow, but we have the basics. Garrett Cooper is certainly a surprise, but I can see the logic.

Ben Brown was killer bee, but the Brewers knocked Daniel Palencia around a bit and the fielders looked to be narcoleptic. He wasn’t the only one. That seventh inning was ugly. Ah well, these things happen. Better now than during the regular season.

