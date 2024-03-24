Cubs release Carl Edwards Jr., Dominic Smith

The Cubs today announced that they have released two non-roster invitees to Spring Training, right-handed pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. and first baseman Dominic Smith. Both players opted out of their contracts when they were told that they would not make the Opening Day roster. The moves reduce the Cubs active roster from 36 to 34.

Edwards, of course, was one of the heroes of the 2016 World Series championship team. He had pitched for the Nationals over the past two seasons and signed a minor-league deal to return to Chicago in February. He pitched in seven games in Spring Training this year and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits over 6.2 innings.

Smith also played for the Nationals last year after spending the rest of his career with the Mets. Smith went 9-for-26 (.346) with two doubles and a home run in Spring Training. However, after the signing of Cody Bellinger, there seemed to be little space on the roster for him. The decision that Garrett Cooper had made the Opening Day roster guaranteed that there was no space for Smith on the team.

Additionally, manager Craig Counsell revealed that outfielder David Peralta, another non-roster invitee, will remain in Arizona with the team after camp breaks and the team heads north to Chicago. Peralta, he announced, is still working his way back from off-season elbow surgery.