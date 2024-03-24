The Cubs are reportedly headed to Japan to open the 2025 season

ALBUQUERQUE — I’m currently in New Mexico heading back to Chicago, but about a year from now I hope to be in Japan watching the Cubs. That’s happening, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

The Chicago Cubs and Dodgers have been privately informed they have been selected to open the 2025 season in Tokyo. The Cubs, who have spring training in Arizona, are expected to return to Arizona after the series and open their domestic season on the West Coast before heading home to Chicago.

I went to the Cubs/Mets Japan Series in 2000 and had a fantastic time and have always wanted to return to Japan and see more of the country.

Here are stories I wrote in 2020 on the 20th anniversary of those two games:

Game 1

Game 2

It makes great sense for the Cubs and Dodgers to be the teams chosen for this Japan Series, with four of the sport’s best Japanese stars in Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Seiya Suzuki and Shōta Imanaga. It’ll be a great showcase for those four in their home country, and of course for other MLB stars. It should, presuming all else stays as expected, be Ohtani’s first pitching appearance after not pitching all of 2024 coming off elbow surgery last offseason.

I’m really excited about this and will, of course, make every effort to get to Tokyo and report on these games for you here at BCB. I’m thrilled that the Cubs are going to be part of this, exactly 25 years after a Cubs team first played in Japan. When more details are available regarding dates, etc. I will share them with all of you.