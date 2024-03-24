Cubs 9, Mariners 9: Home runs from some new Cubs

Regular readers of these recaps know that I was less than impressed when the Cubs signed Garrett Cooper to a minor-league deal just before Spring Training began. He didn’t seem to have the power the team was looking for and could only play first base.

Cooper homered and doubled in Sunday’s Cubs 9-5 win over the Mariners, and wraps action Sunday with a 1.076 OPS and three home runs in 29 at-bats (two of the homers vs. the Mariners). Count me as at least intrigued with this small sample size, as Cooper has also played a bit of outfield this spring without incident. He’ll likely get some platoon time at first base early on, and maybe in left field if needed. Whether he sticks around after Patrick Wisdom is ready to come off the IL remains to be seen.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead off Kyle Hendricks in the bottom of the second, but the Cubs wasted no time tying it up on Cooper’s home run in the third [VIDEO].

An RBI triple by Luke Raley gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead in the fourth, but the Cubs used the long ball to tie things up again in the fifth, Michael Busch’s third home run of the spring. This ball was CRUSHED! [VIDEO]

Cooper followed with his double and scored on a single by David Peralta. Peralta will stick around extended spring training after the team breaks camp, as he’s not fully recovered from offseason elbow surgery. I’m not clear on whose spot Peralta might take when healthy, but there’s no doubt the man can hit.

For the last spring tuneup for Hendricks, I thought it was fine despite allowing seven hits and a home run. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out three. His next outing should be Saturday against the Rangers in Arlington. Here are his three K’s Sunday [VIDEO].

Seattle re-took the lead off Cubs prospect Porter Hodge with a bases-clearing double by Luke Raley in the bottom of the fifth. Julian Merryweather threw a scoreless sixth for the Cubs.

After that it was mostly minor leaguers for the Cubs, except for Luke Little throwing the last of the seventh. Little still has a chance to make the Opening Day roster, and he allowed a leadoff single before getting two ground balls to end the inning, one of them a double-play ball.

The Cubs put five on the board in the eighth. Miguel Amaya and Jonathan Long smacked RBI doubles to tie the game 5-5. That was followed by a three-run homer by Owen Caissie to give the Cubs an 8-5 lead. It won’t happen this year, but Caissie appears to be the real deal. Here’s his dinger [VIDEO].

Another RBI double in the inning by Darius Hill made the score 9-5 Cubs.

But the Mariners tied it up 9-9 off Edwin Escobar in the eighth with a two-run double and two-run homer.

Neither team could score in the ninth, so it wound up the Cubs’ third tie game this spring.

The Cubs will return to Sloan Park Monday for the first of two games against the division rival Cardinals, who are stopping by Arizona on their way to their Thursday season opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs and Steven Matz goes for St. Louis in Monday’s contest. Game time will be 3:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network. The game will also be on MLB Network outside the Cubs market territory, and there will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.