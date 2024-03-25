Cubs vs. Cardinals at Mesa preview, Monday 3/25, 3:05 CT

As far as is known, this is the first time the Cardinals have ever played Spring Training games in Arizona. Per this 2016 article from our friends at Viva el Birdos, Cardinals home spring sites through history have included Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, Indiana and their home state of Missouri before settling in Florida in 1914. Historically, they also played some spring games in Cuba, back in the 1930s when that was a thing.

But these will be St. Louis’ first spring games out West. After these two contests they’ll head to Los Angeles to open their season against the Dodgers.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers were not available at press time.

Steven Matz will start for the Cardinals. St. Louis relievers scheduled today were also not available at press time.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast via 670 The Score. It’ll also be on MLB Network outside the Cubs market territory.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

