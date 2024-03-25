Baseball history unpacked, March 25

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1891 - Albert Spalding retires from active participation in the affairs of the Chicago Colts club and the National League. James A. Hart will assume the club presidency. (2)
- 1934 - In New Orleans, Louisiana Mildred Didrickson (Babe Zaharias) pitches again, this time for the New Orleans Pelicans against a split squad of the Cleveland Indians. She throws two scoreless innings and lines out in her only plate appearance. In nearby Lafayette, manager Walter Johnson pitches for the other Cleveland squad against the minor league Kansas City Blues. (2)
- 1951 - Hall of Fame player/manager Eddie Collins dies in Boston, Massachusetts, at the age of 63. Collins batted .333 and stole 744 bases over a 25-year career, and batted .328 in six World Series with the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Athletics. (2)
- 1962 - Elvin Tappe is named as the Chicago Cubs’ first “head coach” of the season in team’s college of coaches plan. Chicago hasn’t had a manager since 1960. (2)
- 1985 - An Illinois judge rules that state and city laws effectively banning night baseball at Chicago’s Wrigley Field are constitutional. After being forced to give up a home game during the 1984 NLCS (** note below), and threatened with playing future postseason games at another stadium in order to accommodate network television’s prime-time schedules, the Cubs had sued to overturn the laws. (1,2)
- 2008 - Opening Day in Major League Baseball is held in the Tokyo Dome. The game was put in doubt earlier in the month when the Red Sox planned to “strike” due to disagreements with MLB over payment for coaches who make the trip. Daisuke Matsuzaka battles control problems, walking five, and allows two runs in five innings in a homecoming of sorts. In the 6th inning, Manny Ramirez hits a two-run double off Joe Blanton to tie the score and Brandon Moss singles him in for the lead. Oakland retakes the lead, 4-3, entering the 9th. Moss then delivers more heroics with one out in the 9th, homering off A’s closer Huston Street to tie the score. Hideki Okajima tosses a scoreless bottom of the inning for the win. In the 10th, Ramirez hits a two-run, two-out double off Street for a 6-4 lead. Oakland scores once off Jonathan Papelbon in the 10th, but he hangs on for the save. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Frank Dwyer, Bill Carney, Polly McLarry, Denver Grigsby, Jim Ellis, Jeff Kunkel, Scott Sanders, Neal Cotts, Pete Crow-Armstrong*. Also notable: Tom Glavine HOF.
Today in History:
- 421 - Friday at 12 p.m. — City of Venice founded.
- 1306 - Robert the Bruce crowned Robert I, King of Scots, having killed his rival John Comyn, Lord of Badenoch.
- 1655 - Astronomer Christiaan Huygens discovers Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.
- 1857 - Frederick Laggenheim takes the first photo of a solar eclipse.
- 1919 - Woodrow Wilson’s dream of a League of Nations becomes a reality after the League Covenant is adopted at the Paris Peace Conference.
- 2019 - NASA cancels a planned historic all-female spacewalk because it doesn’t have enough spacesuits to fit women.
