Baseball history unpacked, March 25

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Frank Dwyer, Bill Carney, Polly McLarry, Denver Grigsby, Jim Ellis, Jeff Kunkel, Scott Sanders, Neal Cotts, Pete Crow-Armstrong*. Also notable: Tom Glavine HOF.

Today in History:

421 - Friday at 12 p.m. — City of Venice founded.

- Friday at 12 p.m. — City of Venice founded. 1306 - Robert the Bruce crowned Robert I, King of Scots, having killed his rival John Comyn, Lord of Badenoch.

- Robert the Bruce crowned Robert I, King of Scots, having killed his rival John Comyn, Lord of Badenoch. 1655 - Astronomer Christiaan Huygens discovers Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.

- Astronomer Christiaan Huygens discovers Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. 1857 - Frederick Laggenheim takes the first photo of a solar eclipse.

- Frederick Laggenheim takes the first photo of a solar eclipse. 1919 - Woodrow Wilson’s dream of a League of Nations becomes a reality after the League Covenant is adopted at the Paris Peace Conference.

- Woodrow Wilson’s dream of a League of Nations becomes a reality after the League Covenant is adopted at the Paris Peace Conference. 2019 - NASA cancels a planned historic all-female spacewalk because it doesn’t have enough spacesuits to fit women.

