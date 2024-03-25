2024 Cubs player profiles: Relief pitchers

Roles in general haven’t been established for the bullpen, but we can certainly take an educated guess. After Carl Edwards Jr. opted out and was released Sunday, still on hand in camp are right-handers Yency Almonte, Adbert Alzolay, Jose Cuas, Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather, Hector Neris, and Hayden Wesneski. Lefthanders Luke Little and Drew Smyly fill out the inventory for a total of nine pitchers. The Cubs will likely carry a relief squad of eight players, and Cuas and Wesneski would seem to be fighting for the last spot.

Cuas probably wins out as Wesneski is sent to Triple-A to stretch out and learn to be more under control. That just makes the most sense, to me. I suppose Little could be sent down but I don’t see why, given the previous. Wesneski has All-Star stuff if he can get it all harnessed.

Merryweather and Little throw HARD. Alzolay and Neris can dial it up a little but the other two have hit triple digits. The Cubs in general have a lot of pitchers and not as many arms as they’re going to have.

Smyly looks to be the long man, for now, with Cuas, Leiter, and Almonte in the middle, Little and Merryweather short, and Alzolay/Neris trading roles to keep fresh. I’d like another good lefty but there doesn’t seem to be one on-staff at the moment, so the Cubs will use Leiter in that spot again, presumably.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and his assistant Daniel Moskos will have things well in hand, with a word or two from Danny Hultzen, the Major League Pitching Strategist. Hopefully they can collectively figure out how to limit the walks by the bullpen, because some of those guys have been known to issue free passes.

The team otherwise looks to be set, with some detente in position battles due to the IL. Miles Mastrobuoni and Nick Madrigal look to be duking it out for the last spot on the position roster. Caleb Kilian, who might have had a chance to make the Opening Day bullpen, will instead start the year on the 60-day injured list, likely announced later today. The 60-day IL placement will make room for Garrett Cooper on the 40-man roster.

I’m not sure that it’s the ideal lineup given personnel, but with salary situations, handedness, and other whatnot to consider, it’s logically-arrived-at. I suspect Madrigal heads to Iowa, though both players have option remaining.

Otherwise, we abide by the BCB motto:

“As always, we await developments...”