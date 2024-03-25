Outside The Confines: Opening Week is here!

Well, friends, we have officially made it. This is the last Monday without baseball! (Well, regular season baseball. that is.) It’s so thrilling to realize that this is the week baseball begins in earnest and we can switch from saying “Spring training doesn’t count” to “it’s still early.”

The coming week is sure to be busy with projections, wild predictions, and plenty of baseball chatter, but this Monday’s OTC comes off a pretty quiet weekend. The buzz is still buzzing over Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter (plenty more on that below), and there are some signings and potential moves below, so plenty to discuss in the lead-up to Opening Day.

Now on to today’s links!

MLB announces they began their investigation process earlier today on the situation involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara pic.twitter.com/eEOVy5tZfQ — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 22, 2024

Orioles announce that Peter Angelos has passed away at 94. pic.twitter.com/cZanyew1sK — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 23, 2024

If you've ever wanted to enjoy that meaty ballpark smell from the comfort of your home, the Flying Squirrels have you covered.



Richmond's Hot Dog Scented Candle is among @bensbiz's top Double-A giveaways: https://t.co/KWDorDd9Lw pic.twitter.com/mEVvZD9Ysn — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 23, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.