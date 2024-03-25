Outside The Confines: Opening Week is here!

Well, friends, we have officially made it. This is the last Monday without baseball! (Well, regular season baseball. that is.) It’s so thrilling to realize that this is the week baseball begins in earnest and we can switch from saying “Spring training doesn’t count” to “it’s still early.”
The coming week is sure to be busy with projections, wild predictions, and plenty of baseball chatter, but this Monday’s OTC comes off a pretty quiet weekend. The buzz is still buzzing over Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter (plenty more on that below), and there are some signings and potential moves below, so plenty to discuss in the lead-up to Opening Day.
Now on to today’s links!
- Shohei Ohtani has announced he will address the scandal with his interpreter on Monday (today) so something to look forward to. Report by Alden Gonzalez.
- Sarah Langs has one key fact about every team to make you sound smarter in conversation.
- Thomas Harrigan has some expert predictions on who the likely stat leaders in this coming season will be.
- Michael Baumann takes a look at the surprising contract offered to Michael Lorenzen.
- Tony Clark believes the calls to oust Bruce Meyer are the result of “Outside Agendas.” (AP)
- Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal have more in-depth reporting on Clark, Meyer, and the lawyer who had been representing the player. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Josh talked about the big Ohtani interpreter scandal in Friday’s OTC, but here’s a statement from MLB regarding their investigation.
MLB announces they began their investigation process earlier today on the situation involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara pic.twitter.com/eEOVy5tZfQ— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 22, 2024
- Sam Blum offers up a little more insight into what the MLB investigation could look like. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough try to answer all the unanswered questions surrounding the Ohtani/Mizuhari situation. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Peter Angelos has passed.
Orioles announce that Peter Angelos has passed away at 94. pic.twitter.com/cZanyew1sK— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 23, 2024
- Free agent Jordan Montgomery is apparently fielding interest from multiple teams. (MLB)
- Ezequiel Tovar has signed a 7-year/$63.5 million extension with the Rockies, per Thomas Harding.
- Ryan Phillips looks at why Juan Soto won’t be joining the Yankees in the Mexico City series.
- Brandon Woodruff won’t be pitching for the Brewers this year, is aiming for a 2025 return. (AP)
- Mike Vorkunov helps explain how MLB betting rules apply to players (and their interpreters). (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I don’t think I’ve ever missed baseball enough for this.
If you've ever wanted to enjoy that meaty ballpark smell from the comfort of your home, the Flying Squirrels have you covered.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 23, 2024
Richmond's Hot Dog Scented Candle is among @bensbiz's top Double-A giveaways: https://t.co/KWDorDd9Lw pic.twitter.com/mEVvZD9Ysn
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
