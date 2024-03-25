Cubs finalize Opening Day roster

With the first game of the season in Texas just three days away, the Cubs revealed who will make up the Opening Day 26-man roster.

Cubs finalize roster:



IF Nick Madrigal and IF Miles Mastrobuoni fill out the bench



LHP Luke Little and RHP José Cuas get the final bullpen spots



OF Alexander Canario and RHP Hayden Wesneski optioned to Triple A; Wesneski will stretch out as starter — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 25, 2024

One question heading into today was whether or not infielder Nick Madrigal would be healthy enough to stay off the injured list to start the season. Madrigal’s play in Sunday’s Spring Training game, where he manned third base and had three at-bats, seems to have answered that question.

Canario also has enough talent that it may make more sense for him to get regular at-bats in Iowa rather than sit on the bench in Chicago.

The other major question was which two of these three relievers would get picked for Opening Day. Little always seemed to have an inside track because he’s left-handed. That he pitched reasonably well in Spring Training—allowing three runs in 8 1⁄ 3 innings—seems to have locked up one spot for him. Cuas also seems to have outpitched Wesneski, but also Wesneski’s versatility may have hurt his chances. Once Wesneski did not get named to as a member of the rotation to start the year, the Cubs preferred to keep him in Iowa as a starter, where he can be called upon quickly when one of the inevitable injuries happen.

Being named to the Opening Day roster is a tremendous honor, but every baseball fan knows that just because a player is on the Opening Day roster, that doesn’t mean they are going to stay there. Simply because Canario and Wesneski didn’t make the Opening Day roster, that doesn’t mean that they won’t play a significant role in the Cubs fate this summer.