Cardinals 6, Cubs 3: Seiya Suzuki is ready for the season

Spring Training results don’t mean much. This, we all know.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki sure wishes they did, though. He hit two homers and likely finished his spring season with six of them and a 1.593 OPS. This is how he was hitting in August and September last year and we sure hope it carries over. If so, Suzuki’s an MVP candidate.

The Cubs, however, fell to the Cardinals 6-3 in the first of two exhibition games against their division rivals at Sloan Park.

Suzuki’s first blast came in the first inning [VIDEO].

Here’s homer number two on the day for Suzuki, hit in the fifth:

Seiya Suzuki hits his SIXTH homer of the spring! pic.twitter.com/drqpPkwtgd — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 25, 2024

A third Cubs run had scored on a Michael Busch sac fly in the second after Nico Hoerner tripled — that’s good, Nico has finally started to hit after a VERY slow start to his spring.

A note about Nico’s triple — it resulted from this collision between Cardinals outfielders Jordan Walker and Dylan Carlson [VIDEO].

Carlson left the game. On the Cubs radio broadcast Ron Coomer reported that Carlson was seen in the dugout holding his shoulder. Hope he’s okay — you never want to see injuries like that.

Anyway, the Cubs took a 3-1 lead into the sixth, but the pen could not hold it. The Cardinals scored a pair off Jose Cuas in the sixth and three off Hector Neris in the seventh, and that, as they say, was that.

The other important things about this game were, first, the featuring of what very well could be the Cubs’ Opening Day lineup at Texas. It would make sense to have Mike Tauchman batting ninth as the DH against Nathan Eovaldi. So I’d expect this lineup, or one very much like it, to be the one taking the field at Globe Life Field Thursday evening.

Second, Jordan Wicks had himself a nice outing despite a handful of walks. He got himself in trouble a couple of times and wriggled out of jams with just one run scoring in four innings. That’s a good tuneup, I think, for Wicks’ first start of the year, scheduled Sunday in Texas.

The Cubs sold out the afternoon, 16,112 at Sloan Park. That makes the spring total for 17 dates 226,187, or 13,305 per date. And now you know why the Cubs scheduled these extra games against the Cardinals, which are officially “exhibition games” and not part of the Cactus League (since the Cardinals aren’t).

The spring finale will be Tuesday afternoon at Sloan Park. Shōta Imanaga will make his final spring outing, and Kyle Gibson will go for St. Louis. Take note: This game will start an hour earlier than today’s, at 2:05 p.m. CT. TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network. No radio broadcast Tuesday — then it all starts for real Thursday.