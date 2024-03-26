Cubs vs. Cardinals at Mesa preview, Tuesday 3/26, 2:05 CT

This is it for the Cubs in Arizona this Spring Training. They are 16-14-3 in all games played in Arizona this spring, so they have clinched a winning record, for whatever that’s worth.

So it goes. Thursday for real.

Here are today’s particulars.

The Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Shōta Imanaga will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers have not yet been announced.

Kyle Gibson will start for the Cardinals. St. Louis relievers scheduled today have also not been announced.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. No radio today.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos. If you do go there to interact with Cardinals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.