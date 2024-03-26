 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. The Cubs set their roster, play an exhibition game against the stinkin’ Cardinals. Stinkin’ Cardinals kick two field goals and win.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Spring Training is over. Yesterday’s game and today’s game are mere exhibitions. Jordan Wicks with a little tuneup. Pat Hughes on the broadcast. Elise Menaker isn’t so bad when she remembers to breathe.

Playing the Cardinals. Good exercise. Willson Contreras still doesn’t look right in red. I want to see that Seiya Suzuki all season.

Ian Happ back in. Roster set, for now. Richard Lovelady isn’t on it, because the object is to PUT OUT the fire. Thank you, Francois Truffaut.

Food for Thought:

