Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner

Spring Training is over. Yesterday’s game and today’s game are mere exhibitions. Jordan Wicks with a little tuneup. Pat Hughes on the broadcast. Elise Menaker isn’t so bad when she remembers to breathe.
Playing the Cardinals. Good exercise. Willson Contreras still doesn’t look right in red. I want to see that Seiya Suzuki all season.
Seiya says bye-bye baseball! @suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/ecbj2V9Blb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 25, 2024
Seiya sees baseball. Seiya crushes baseball.@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/7N7nz7nFRm— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 25, 2024
Ian Happ back in. Roster set, for now. Richard Lovelady isn’t on it, because the object is to PUT OUT the fire. Thank you, Francois Truffaut.
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): A conversation with Cubs president Jed Hoyer: ‘We need to eke everything out of this group’. “The Atlanta Braves and the Dodgers, they have built a cushion where things can happen and they can they can undershoot their projections and win. We can’t do that.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*):Previewing an important ‘24 for the Cubs. “... the task at hand for the Cubs under new manager Craig Counsell is to get back onto the October stage.”
- Tony Andracki and Andy Martinez (Marquee Spots Network*): 24 for ’24: Will the 2024 Cubs make the playoffs? “In short: Yes.”
- Meghan Montemurro* {$}): 4 things we learned at Chicago Cubs camp, including Shota Imanaga’s expected debut in home opener. “I’m very honored to do that,” Imanaga said Sunday through interpreter Edwin Stanberry.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Imanaga fitting in — and tossing footballs — with Cubs teammates. “His opening press conference was kind of a preview of what we were going to get,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. Patrick Mooney {$} has words.
- Jay Cohen (AP*): Holliday, Yamamoto and Chourio are among the majors’ most intriguing rookies in 2024. “Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs took their time building the 1984 division champs. “To say they were a long shot to win the division would be putting it mildly. On March 26, however, the Cubs made the first of three trades that would help turn their luck.” The Sandberg game. Rick Sutcliffe. The 69 Cubs.
Food for Thought:
