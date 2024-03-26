Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Spring Training is over. Yesterday’s game and today’s game are mere exhibitions. Jordan Wicks with a little tuneup. Pat Hughes on the broadcast. Elise Menaker isn’t so bad when she remembers to breathe.

Playing the Cardinals. Good exercise. Willson Contreras still doesn’t look right in red. I want to see that Seiya Suzuki all season.

Ian Happ back in. Roster set, for now. Richard Lovelady isn’t on it, because the object is to PUT OUT the fire. Thank you, Francois Truffaut.

