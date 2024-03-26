BCB After Dark: Second Guesses

It’s Monday night at BCB After Dark: the groovin’ gathering for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and celebrate with us. Celebrate what? What do you got? There are still a few tables available. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Last week, I asked you if Javier Assad would throw more innings as a starter or a reliever this season. With a 55 percent majority of the vote, you thought Assad would throw more innings as a starter.

Here’s the part where we listen to music and talk movies. You’re free to skip ahead to the Cubs stuff at the end. You won’t hurt my feelings.

I heard this song by the Barrett Martin Group as I was writing this piece and I enjoyed it. So now you can listen to it while you read it. I know nothing about it other than it is from 2020.

When Martin Scorsese was casting Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), the biggest issue was who was going to play Mollie Burkhart, the Osage woman who was at the center of those Natives who were targeted for death. Scorese’s casting director Ellen Lewis told Scorsese to watch director Kelly Reichardt’s 2016 film Certain Women and pay attention to Lily Gladstone, who played a rancher in the final part of the film. Obviously Scorsese was impressed enough with the film and Gladstone’s performance to cast her as Mollie. The rest is history.

So I decided to watch Certain Women to find out for myself. Off the bat, Certain Women is a type of movie that I generally don’t like and try to avoid: the anthology film. Rather than being one story, the anthology film strings together three or more short stories that may or may not have some thematic connection. I generally don’t like anthology films because I inevitably feel that one or more of the stories are going to be duds. I also wonder why the stories (in this case, three) are not just three separate short films in a series. Or even—gasp—a TV show.

Having said that, I enjoyed Certain Women. Yes, I do think one of the three stories isn’t as good as the other two, but it’s not bad and it features a couple of pretty strong acting performances. The other two stories are quite good and the film kinda hangs together with an overall theme of life in Montana.

Also, it’s not hard to see what Lewis and Scorsese saw in the then-unknown Gladstone, or why they said “There’s our Mollie Burkhart.” But of course, with Laura Dern, Michelle Williams and Kristen Stewart headlining the bill, Certain Women was not lacking for acting talent or star power either.

The first story features Laura Dern as Laura Wells, a small-town Montana lawyer, and Jared Harris as Will, her client. Will is a builder/contractor who has been unable to work—or even care for himself properly—after suffering an on-the-job accident caused by his employer’s negligence. The problem is that Will accepted a small amount of money before he got a lawyer and his employer and the courts now consider the matter closed. Laura tries to tell him that they isn’t much she can do, but he keeps insisting, saying he can’t live like this. She finally gets a more prominent (and male) lawyer from a bigger town to explain this to him.

Feeling his life is over, Will breaks into his former place of work with a gun and takes some hostages. Laura is called upon to talk him down.

This is the flashiest of the three stories, with Dern and Harris and the hostage crisis. Reichardt obviously wanted to hook the audience with the most dramatic story. But the Dern/Harris story still feels like small and intimate movie. Will is never presented as much of a threat, even while holding people at gunpoint. Dern’s reaction to the situation is more like an exasperated mother whose child as locked himself in the bathroom than as a life-or-death situation.

That “small, quiet” theme continues in the second story. Michelle Williams plays Gina, a driven career woman who is living in a tent with her husband Ryan (James LeGros) and daughter (Sara Rodier) while her husband builds her “dream house” on their property in rural Montana. Her drive is alienating her husband and especially her daughter, who would probably prefer to just go to school, have friends, hang on social media and live in an actual house.

Gina has her sights set on some sandstone, salvaged from a local school that has been torn down, for a wall of her dream home. The sandstone is in the possession of Albert (Rene Auberjonois), an elderly man struggling with dementia. Albert lives alone with no neighbors for miles. Gina just wants to take the sandstone, figuring that Albert will never miss it, but Ryan worries that Albert might not want to part with the sandstone. (To be fair, Gina doesn’t want to just steal the sandstone. She just wants to give Albert some money for it and then take it and not worry about whether or not he understands what’s going on.)

This is the weakest of the three stories, but Auberjonois’ performance as Albert really elevates it. Williams is also very good, of course, but the way Auberjonois has Albert fade in and out of moments of lucidity is really the highlight of the second story.

The final story is the one that features Gladstone as Jamie, a rancher. Reichardt has us go through Jamie’s repetitive, silent and solitary routine each day as she keeps the ranch going. One night while out for a drive into the nearest small town, she sees several people walking into a school. Curious, bored and lonely, she follows them in.

It turns out that the people were school teachers going to a probably mandatory class on education law taught by Beth, a young lawyer played by Kristen Stewart. Beth took this job in order to help pay off some of her law school loans, but she got the name of the town confused with another one and a commute that she thought would be about an hour turned out to be three hours. Beth asks Jamie why she’s in the class and she admits she’s not enrolled. Beth tells her she can stay if she wants because no one is going to check and no one is going to care. Beth also asks Jamie is she wants to grab a bite to eat with her at the local diner before she makes her three-hour drive back home.

From that point, the very lonely Jamie starts to develop an unhealthy and obsessive crush on Beth. This class on education law becomes the highlight of her week—especially the meal at the diner that they share afterwards.

It’s clear what Scorsese saw in Gladstone in this performance. Jamie is an intensely-shy woman of few words, and Gladstone aptly portrays what is going on in Jamie’s head with glances and expressions. In other words, much the same as what she would go on to do as Mollie Burkhart, albeit with a lot more confidence and dignity. The third story is the most personal and in many ways the strongest of the three.

The three stories all come from short stories by Montana writer Malie Meloy. Reichardt has the three stories to subtly cross paths—Laura Dern walks by once in the third story, for example. That wasn’t really necessary because what really ties this film together is Montana. The quiet, the expanse, the people and just the lifestyle of small-town/rural Montana is the one feature that runs through all three stories. Reichardt tried to find the beauty in every aspect of these women’s lives. It’s not just the natural beauty of Montana either. There’s a lot of the mundane in here as well, such as the Native American dance troupe entertaining bored shoppers at a run-of-the-mill shopping mall. If you’re looking for a theme, it’s four women quietly living very different but very ordinary lives in Montana. Reichardt manages to make them interesting.

Here’s the trailer for Certain Women. The four starring women have ten Academy Award nominations between them. (One win for Dern in 2020’s Marriage Story.)

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

The Cubs finalized their Opening Day roster earlier today. Tonight I’m going to give you a chance to play armchair general manager and tell me if you think Jed Hoyer, Carter Hawkins and Craig Counsell got it right.

Tonight I’m specifically asking you about the position players and the decision to keep infielders Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni on the roster and send Alexander Canario down to Triple-A Iowa. From what I understand, both Madrigal and Mastrobuoni have options left, so either one of them could have been sent to Iowa instead. But the Cubs decided to keep both of them and send down Canario. At least until Patrick Wisdom returns. We’ll see what happens with Madrigal and Mastrobuoni when that happens.

In this article by Andy Martinez, Craig Counsell explained the decision. Basically, it’s the mostly the same explanation that we normally get with a young prospect—that he wouldn’t get enough at-bats in the majors and they want Canario to play more.

But that doesn’t mean you have to agree with the decision. If you were in charge, who would have gotten sent down to Iowa? I’m going to give you the option of “other” if you think there was a way to keep all three on the Opening Day roster. That would probably mean the release of Garrett Cooper, but if you have a more creative solution you can tell us about it in the comments.

Poll Which Cubs position player would you have sent to Iowa (or released)? Alexander Canario

Nick Madrigal

Miles Mastrobuoni

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 37% Alexander Canario (3 votes)

25% Nick Madrigal (2 votes)

37% Miles Mastrobuoni (3 votes)

0% Someone else (leave in comments) (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

That’s all for this evening. We hope you’ve had an enjoyable time. Please get home safely. Recycle any cans and bottles. Tell your friends about us. Tip the waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow for more BCB After Dark.