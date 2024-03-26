Cardinals 7, Cubs 2: And now, for real

The Cardinals defeated the Cubs 7-2 Tuesday at Sloan Park.

Raise your hand if you care about the result. (Hoping to see no hands raised...)

I sure don’t — this game was meaningless. The first time this year I’ll care about a Cubs/Cardinals game will be Friday, May 24 — almost two months from now — when the teams have their first meeting of the 2024 season in St. Louis.

As far as this one’s concerned? As expected, most of the regulars played only a handful of innings before getting ready for their flight to Dallas for Opening Day Thursday. Shōta Imanaga allowed four runs (three earned), and my concern level about that is pretty much zero — this game wasn’t played like anyone really cared that much about it. Imanaga did strike out six of the 19 batters he faced, and that’s more important. It’s entirely possible that Imanaga will lead the team in strikeouts. He’s just got to keep the ball in the ballpark. Do that and the Cubs have a real good lefty.

Here are the six K’s [VIDEO].

The only offensive highlight on the day for the major-league Cubs was this home run by Mike Tauchman, his third of the spring [VIDEO].

I like Tauchman, he’s turned himself into the perfect fourth outfielder. I have to believe he’s still thrilled to be playing for the team he grew up rooting for.

Ian Happ had a pair of hits before leaving the game, so that’s good.

Minor leaguer Christian Franklin also homered for the Cubs, with two out in the bottom of the seventh.

And that’s a wrap for the Cubs’ spring season, in which they went 16-15-3, which is... again, pretty meaningless.

Attendance watch: 15,028 paid to see this (mostly minor-leaguer) game, which brought the season total for 18 games at Sloan Park to 241,215, or 13,401 per date, slightly below last year’s average of 13,630 for 17 dates — and the weather was worse in 2023.

It all starts for keeps Thursday, when all 30 teams will be in action. The Cubs will open up against the defending World Series champion Rangers at Arlington, Texas. Justin Steele gets his first Opening Day start and will face Texas righthander Nathan Eovaldi. Game time is 6:35 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be on ESPN — exclusive national broadcast.

Stick around BCB the next couple of days as we will have LOTS of preseason coverage!