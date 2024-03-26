BCB After Dark: Leading off . . .

It’s another evening here at BCB After Dark: the coolest club for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and sit with us. We’re all waiting for Opening Day. Let us know if we can get anything for you. There are still a couple of tables available. Bring your own beverage.

Last night I asked you about the final cuts to the Cubs roster and whether Alexander Canario should have been the player sent down to Iowa. The vote was pretty closely divided, but 38 percent of you felt that Nick Madrigal should have been the one to go to Iowa. Another 36 percent felt the decision to send down Canario was the right one and another 22 percent of you felt that Miles Mastrobuoni should have gone to Des Moines.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I don’t generally write about movies. You can check out yesterday’s comments on Certain Women (2016) if you haven’t yet. But there’s always some time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Every once in a while I check out the jazz charts to see what’s hot in the world of jazz radio. And no one is hotter right now than drummer Ulysses Owen Jr. and his band Generation Y. Here they are playing “London Towne” last year.

Benny Benack III is on trumpet, Erena Terakubo handles the alto sax, Luther Allison plays the piano and Ryomo Takenaga bangs it out on the bass.

This one is peppy.

I don’t think any aspect of baseball is more over-discussed than lineup construction. We love to talk about who is batting leadoff, who is batting third, who is in the cleanup spot, but all of the evidence indicates that it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference.

However, while lineup construction doesn’t make a lot of difference, it does make some difference. The impact isn’t huge, but it’s real. Maybe the optimum lineup construction can eek out a win or two a year. Not much, but that extra win for the Cubs would have made a huge difference last season, as you well know.

But I think this year, lineup construction is more important because it gives us some insight into what kind of an in-game manager new skipper Craig Counsell is going to be. And Counsell has made his choice clear—Ian Happ is going to start the season as the Cubs’ leadoff hitter.

That decision is a bit of a departure from David Ross, who only put Happ in the leadoff spot twice last year. Ross had Nico Hoerner (74 games) and Mike Tauchman (63 games) get the bulk of the leadoff duty last year.

The saying is that the most important part of being a leadoff hitter is getting on base, and Ian Happ was nearly the best on the team in doing that last year, posting a .360 on-base percentage. Only Tauchman’s .363 was higher. However, that’s close enough that there’s no real advantage between the two of them. In addition, Seiya Suzuki’s .357 OBP and Cody Bellinger’s .356 were also in the same ballpark and could have batted leadoff as well. Nico Hoerner’s .346 is a little bit worse, but he also stole 43 bases, which is a secondary consideration for a leadoff hitter.

Now just because Happ is batting leadoff in Texas tomorrow doesn’t mean that he’ll be in that spot all year long. I would hope that Counsell is flexible enough to move Happ to a different spot if it doesn’t work out. In fact, I know he is.

But tonight I’m going to ask you who you to play Craig Counsell and tell us who you would make the Cubs Opening Day leadoff hitter. Don’t bother figuring out matchups against Rangers Opening Day starter Nate Eovaldi—that’s not what I’m talking about. What I’m asking is whom you would make the everyday leadoff hitter until he plays his way out of the job. Obviously there would be instances where you, as the manager, would play the matchups and lead off with someone else. But who would be your default leadoff hitter?

