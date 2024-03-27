Today in 1984 Cubs history: The Gary Matthews/Bob Dernier trade changed everything

The Cubs lost 91 games in 1983, two more than they had in 1982, the first year of “Building A New Tradition” under Tribune Co. and general manager Dallas Green. In fact, they had hovered around .500 as late as June 19, when they were 30-32, but went 41-59 the rest of the way, the worst record in the National League. That got manager Lee Elia fired.

When spring training began in 1984, the Cubs had made just two significant player moves since the end of the ‘83 season: Acquiring Scott Sanderson by trade and signing Richie Hebner as a free agent. While Sanderson was a capable MLB starter and Hebner a decent bench player, neither acquisition was seen as moving the needle much.

The Cubs’ 1984 spring season did not begin well. They lost seven of their first 10 games, and then... lost some more.

March 17: Indians 2, Cubs 0 (3-8)

March 18: Angels 11, Cubs 7 (3-9)

The Cubs released Fergie Jenkins March 17. He hadn’t pitched well in 1983, at age 40, after a good return to the Cubs in 1982, and his ‘84 spring results weren’t good. I remember seeing him pitch once that spring, my first spring training trip, and great as Fergie was, it was time. It’s just too bad he couldn’t have made it one more year to become the only 1969 Cub to go to the postseason with the Cubs (Ken Holtzman and Billy Williams did, but with the A’s.)

March 19: Padres 5, Cubs 1 (3-10)

March 20: Padres 5, Cubs 2 (3-11)

After the second loss to the Padres in Yuma (yes, MLB teams once had to travel three hours by bus from the Phoenix area to Yuma for spring games), Cubs righthander Dick Ruthven and outfielder Mel Hall got into a fight. In the Tribune, Fred Mitchell described the blows:

As baseball fights go, it was a dandy. The two landed a couple of haymakers to the head behind second base during batting practice. Sportswriters judged the fight “even.”

Mitchell also reported that the previous Friday, Cubs minor leaguers Bill Johnson and Reggie Patterson had fought, prompting Mitchell to write “infighting is in.” More details on the Ruthven/Hall fight were recollected by Mitchell in this 2007 Tribune article:

During batting practice that hot, sultry afternoon, Cubs pitcher Dick Ruthven was picking up baseballs near second base and dutifully depositing them in a basket. When Ruthven saw brash young Mel Hall stroll by without offering to help, the surly veteran asked, “You think you’re too good to pick up the baseballs?” With that, Hall decked Ruthven, and the two continued slugging it out. Other Cubs quickly descended on the combatants behind second base as dust rose from the infield at Desert Sun Stadium.

It was a different time.

March 21: Angels 6, Cubs 3 (3-12)

March 22: Brewers 9, Cubs 8 (3-13)

Following the March 21 loss, Mitchell quoted Cubs shortstop Larry Bowa:

“I talked to Mel a little bit about keeping a professional attitude, especially on the field,” said Bowa. “Fighting among ourselves is not real cool. Usually alcohol can start a fight going on a team. But these two fights haven’t involved alcohol. “Heck, the season hasn’t even started yet. I’ve been with teams in Philadelphia where players got upset. But players there would get upset with Dallas Green when he was managing the Phillies.”

Oh, just you wait, Larry. There’s definitely going to be at least one Cubs player upset with Green before the big trade is completed.

The same day, the Phillies put Bob Dernier on waivers to try to send him to the minor leagues. But Green and the Cubs put in a claim. By the rules of the time, that meant the Phillies either had to pull back the claim and keep him on their 25-man roster or trade him. The Tribune said Phillies executives were “angry” with Green over the claim, to which Green responded: “Tough stuff. It’s not my problem. My problem is to help the Cubs. We’ve always been interested in a trade. I told them that.”

After that loss to the Brewers, Mitchell also reported in the Tribune of a proposed deal that would send Bill Buckner to the Phillies for Dernier and righthanded starter Marty Bystrom. (Good thing the Cubs didn’t make that deal. Bystrom put up a 5.06 ERA in 11 starts with the Phillies in 1984, got traded to the Yankees that summer and didn’t pitch in the majors after 1985.)

March 23: Mariners 4, Cubs 2 (3-14)

March 24: Giants 4, Cubs 1 (3-15)

March 25: Giants 4, Cubs 3 (3-16)

In the March 25 edition of the Tribune, Mitchell reported on a dispute between Buckner and Charlie Fox, who had been the interim manager after Elia was fired in 1983. When Jim Frey was hired, Fox was retained as a special assistant to Green, and there was no love lost between Fox and Buckner.

Buckner: “Charlie doesn’t like me, and I don’t like him. He was pushing to trade me all winter. Guys like that are trying to tear the team unit apart. He’s the one who put out the stuff in the paper about me. He did some things as a manager that were pretty silly, but we [players] didn’t say anything. Fox: “He must think his stuff is made out of ice cream. I have no vendetta against him. We always talk trade with other teams, not only about Buckner. Maybe he should start looking at himself. I think he’s paranoid. If he’s so insecure about his own abilities, I can’t understand it. But hey, he’s not that good. Buckner: “There’s no such thing as loyalty in this game. It’s not what you’ve done for me, it’s what you’ve done today. Got to play by the rules. I’ve heard that stuff before, and I can take the criticism.”

The same article says the Cubs nearly traded Buckner and Joe Carter to the Giants for righthander Bill Laskey and outfielder Chili Davis, but that got called off when the Giants traded for Al Oliver instead.

Meanwhile, Green, who had a reputation of having a temper, was concerned.

No, more than concerned, Green was livid. After the March 25 loss to the Giants, Green got upset because only 10 of the 34 players in camp showed up at a dinner organized by Cubs TV sponsors, and according to Mitchell in the Tribune:

... several players said it was evident that Green used that as an opportunity to vent his frustrations over the team’s record, which is the worst in the majors this spring. “He really let us have it,” said catcher Steve Lake. “He was pretty hot, even though the dinner was voluntary.” “He exploded,” said first-base coach John Vukovich. “What I said to them is between me and the team,” Green said. “Our record doesn’t count until the season begins April 3, but you know me. I want to win everything, whether it’s tiddlywinks or whatever.”

March 26: Indians 3, Cubs 1 (3-17)

March 27: Athletics 3, Cubs 2 (3-18)

The Cubs’ spring losing streak reached 11.

And that’s when Green pulled the trigger on the deal sending Buckner to the Phillies for Matthews, Dernier and reliever Porfi Altamirano.

Wait, that’s not right. He didn’t do that deal, and you know that. But, according to Bob Verdi’s Tribune column, Green had told Buckner that was a done deal:

Monday [March 26], Cubs general manager Dallas Green told Buckner he had been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Buckner went to his spring training home nearby, told the news to his wife Jody, and then packed his bags. Tuesday morning, Buckner reported to the ballpark. He noticed Leon Durham’s name at first base on the lineup card for that afternoon’s game against the Oakland A’s. Buckner figured the deal was fait accompli. But, then, about noon, Green informed Buckner that the transaction was off. Buckner figured he was still the Cub first baseman. Later, he learned that only half of that proposition was true.

Buckner had apparently asked for a year of contract extension from the Phillies to approve the deal — he had 10-and-5 rights — and the Phillies had balked. Buckner had signed a five-year, $2.6 million contract extension with the Cubs before the 1982 season, so there were three years remaining on the deal entering 1984. There were rumors Buckner had asked for a four-year extension.

“This is my last hurrah, so I wanted something, but nothing like that,” Buckner said. “Everyone else in my position gets something when they go through this. Isn’t that the least I could ask? I’m sure we could have worked out something with Philadelphia if we’d been given a little time. “But this morning, Dallas calls me in and says about 10 words to me. He says I killed the deal and made it sound like I’m the bad guy. Well, I’m allowed to use the leverage I have, I did, and like I say, if I had more than three hours to think about it, it probably would have worked out. “Meanwhile, I’m sick of this. After the winter meetings, [he] tells me I probably won’t be traded. Then, after he almost trades me to the Giants three weeks ago, he tells me the same thing again. “The man keeps lying to me. And I’m supposed to be loyal to him? If he doesn’t trade me in the next three days, screw him. I’ll sit on the bench for the next three years and take his money.”

Pretty strong stuff, and it’s not all false, either.

In any case, Green pivoted quickly and made the trade that we all know now: The Cubs got Matthews, Dernier and Altamirano from the Phillies for reliever Bill Campbell and catcher Mike Diaz. As you know, it turned into one of the best deals in recent Cubs history. Matthews became the regular left fielder and batted .291/.410/.428 with 14 home runs and 101 runs scored. His 103 walks made him the first Cub to have 100+ walks since Richie Ashburn in 1960. He finished fifth in MVP voting, and became the beloved “Sarge” among Cubs bleacher fans. Dernier batted .278/.356/.362 with 45 stolen bases, most by a Cub since Johnny Evers had 46 in 1907. He also got MVP votes and finished 17th, and Dernier and Ryne Sandberg formed the famed “Daily Double” at the top of the Cubs lineup.

The trades mentioned here that didn’t get made helped the Cubs, too. If they had traded Buckner to the Phillies, he wouldn’t have been available to get Dennis Eckersley from the Red Sox. And if the Cubs had traded Joe Carter to the Giants — where, ironically, he ended his career by popping up to Mark Grace for the last out in the 1998 Wild Card Game — maybe they wouldn’t have been able to acquire Rick Sutcliffe from Cleveland.

This trade really did change everything. The winning attitude Matthews brought helped energize the Cubs. They won four of their last six spring games, and began the season with a 12-8 April that had them in strong contention. Buckner wound up playing very little, going 9-for-43 in 21 games, starting just seven times, before the Eckersley deal went down in late May.

If the Cubs don’t have those fights and that long losing streak during spring training, perhaps Green wouldn’t have had the impetus to shake up the team with a major trade. Matthews and Dernier have been part of the Cubs family and lore for four decades, and today often make appearances at Wrigley Field.

This trade happened 40 years ago today, Tuesday, March 27, 1984.