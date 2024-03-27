2024 Major League Baseball predictions

Today I will join thousands of other bloggers, websites, pundits, etc. in making my so-called “expert” predictions for the baseball season that begins tomorrow. If you have been here at BCB for the last 19 years, you’ll find this prediction format familiar — and yes, you’ll find most of this introductory text familiar too (copy/paste being a useful tool). For those of you new to this site, read on.

I started this format more than 30 years ago, when I was passing out my annual predictions to any of my friends who were willing to read them either with or without scoffing, because I found this method both more interesting and challenging to do than traditional predictions. Even more so, if you’re here I don’t need to insult your intelligence by telling you who the ballclubs’ best hitters, pitchers, etc. are. You already know. Instead, you’ll find a pithy word or phrase describing the hitting, pitching, defense and intangibles of the 30 contenders for October glory.

I’m also not going to “predict” award winners. How hard would it be for me to sit here clacking away on a keyboard and be master of the obvious by telling you that Shohei Ohtani is a top choice to win another MVP award or that Gerrit Cole could win the AL Cy Young? Just before the 2023 season started, would you have predicted that Brandon Hyde would be the AL Manager of the Year? Last spring, did you predict Blake Snell would win the 2023 Cy Young Award? (No. No, you did not. Surprisingly, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports did — and he got a few others right, too.)

And in any case, anyone using the search function here, or Google, can come back here in October and tell me how wrong I was.

Here are my predictions for the 2023 season. I got only two of the six division winners (Braves, Astros) correct, and whiffed pretty badly on the wild cards. And that Guardians/Padres World Series? Well... maybe some other year.

In last year’s prediction article, 54 percent of the 534 people who voted in the poll said the Cubs would miss the postseason. Congratulations, you were the correct ones.

Without further ado, my picks for 2024! (I’ll have more specifically on the Cubs 2024 season coming up later today, and our annual preseason BCB staff roundtable will post at also later.)

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

1) ATLANTA BRAVES

Hitting: Outstanding

Pitching: Outstanding

Defense: Outstanding

Intangibles: They have their team together for years to come

2) PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (Wild card)

Hitting: Powerful

Pitching: Reasonable

Defense: Who needs defense?

Intangibles: Always seem to figure out a way to win

3) NEW YORK METS

Hitting: Powerful

Pitching: Wait, what?

Defense: Next question

Intangibles: They’re the Mets

4) MIAMI MARLINS

Hitting: Who are these guys?

Pitching: Injured

Defense: Acceptable

Intangibles: If the Marlins win a game and no one is there to see it, does it count?

5) WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Hitting: Next question

Pitching: Next question

Defense: Next question

Intangibles: That WS title seems like it was a loooong time ago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

1) CHICAGO CUBS

Hitting: New, and old

Pitching: Improved bullpen

Defense: Outstanding

Intangibles: Spiffy new manager

2) CINCINNATI REDS (Wild card)

Hitting: Uncertain

Pitching: Young. Improving? Maybe

Defense: Good

Intangibles: That youth could make a difference

3) MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Hitting: New

Pitching: VERY new

Defense: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Intangibles: ♬♪♫ “Zing! Boom! Tarrarel!” ♬♪♫ (Also, what’s a “tarrarel”?)

4) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Hitting: Adequate

Pitching: Old

Defense: Oh, come on

Intangibles: Counting the days until Yadi is the manager

5) PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Hitting: Young

Pitching: Old

Defense: Some guys

Intangibles: Loaded up on veterans to flip at the deadline

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

1) LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Hitting: Expensive

Pitching: Expensive

Defense: Mookie Betts, second baseman shortstop

Intangibles: Expensive-est team in baseball

2) ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS (Wild card)

Hitting: Young and improving

Pitching: Young. Improving? Maybe.

Defense: Good

Intangibles: Riding the high of a World Series appearance

3) SAN DIEGO PADRES

Hitting: Solid

Pitching: Yes, there is some

Defense: Moving around

Intangibles: There’s just something not quite right here

4) SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Hitting: Expensive

Pitching: Expensive

Defense: Yes, they have some

Intangibles: Just angered their fanbase by dumping their longtime PA announcer

5) COLORADO ROCKIES

Hitting: Well, sure, I guess

Pitching: Nope

Defense: Nope

Intangibles: Weirdest ownership/management in MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

1) BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Hitting: Up-and-coming

Pitching: Hopeful

Defense: Good

Intangibles: A lot of pressure after a 101-win season

2) TAMPA BAY RAYS (Wild card)

Hitting: Anonymous

Pitching: Anonymous

Defense: Anonymous

Intangibles: Always, always play better than you’d expect

3) NEW YORK YANKEES (Wild card)

Hitting: Powerful

Pitching: Injured

Defense: Adequate

Intangibles: The pressure to win here is intense

4) TORONTO BLUE JAYS (Wild card)

Hitting: Returning

Pitching: Returning

Defense: Returning

Intangibles: Fourth in this division could still mean 90 wins

5) BOSTON RED SOX

Hitting: Not good enough

Pitching: Mixed bag

Defense: Okay

Intangibles: In a “rebuild that isn’t a rebuild”

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

1) MINNESOTA TWINS

Hitting: Returning

Pitching: Old and new

Defense: Good enough

Intangibles: Know how to win

2) DETROIT TIGERS

Hitting: Bad Javy!

Pitching: Better than you might think

Defense: Good Javy!

Intangibles: 19-10 after 8/30/23, best record in AL

3) CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

Hitting: Inexpensive

Pitching: Inexpensive

Defense: Inexpensive

Intangibles: Cheaping out in a winnable division

4) KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Hitting: Young

Pitching: Roller-coaster ride

Defense: Good enough

Intangibles: They signed a lot of guys. Win now?

5) CHICAGO WHITE SOX

Hitting: What...

Pitching: ... is this team ...

Defense: doing?

Intangibles: You really don’t want to know

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

1) TEXAS RANGERS

Hitting: Excellent

Pitching: Excellent

Defense: Excellent

Intangibles: They sure have spent a lot of money here

2) HOUSTON ASTROS

Hitting: All-around good

Pitching: Excellent

Defense: Excellent

Intangibles: New manager

3) SEATTLE MARINERS

Hitting: Very good

Pitching: Much better than you think

Defense: Good

Intangibles: Stood pat most of the offseason

4) LOS ANGELES ANGELS

Hitting: No more Ohtani

Pitching: No more Ohtani

Defense: Does it matter?

Intangibles: Have not had a winning season since 2015

5) OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Hitting: The worst ...

Pitching: ... ownership in ...

Defense: ... baseball.

Intangibles: The fanbase deserves better

Postseason predictions

First round byes: Dodgers, Braves, Orioles, Rangers

Wild-card series: Rays over Twins, Blue Jays over Yankees, Cubs over Diamondbacks, Phillies over Reds

Division series: Dodgers over Cubs, Braves over Phillies, Orioles over Rays, Blue Jays over Rangers

Championship series: Braves over Dodgers, Orioles over Blue Jays

World Series: The Orioles win their first World Series since 1983