2024 Major League Baseball predictions

Today I will join thousands of other bloggers, websites, pundits, etc. in making my so-called “expert” predictions for the baseball season that begins tomorrow. If you have been here at BCB for the last 19 years, you’ll find this prediction format familiar — and yes, you’ll find most of this introductory text familiar too (copy/paste being a useful tool). For those of you new to this site, read on.
I started this format more than 30 years ago, when I was passing out my annual predictions to any of my friends who were willing to read them either with or without scoffing, because I found this method both more interesting and challenging to do than traditional predictions. Even more so, if you’re here I don’t need to insult your intelligence by telling you who the ballclubs’ best hitters, pitchers, etc. are. You already know. Instead, you’ll find a pithy word or phrase describing the hitting, pitching, defense and intangibles of the 30 contenders for October glory.
I’m also not going to “predict” award winners. How hard would it be for me to sit here clacking away on a keyboard and be master of the obvious by telling you that Shohei Ohtani is a top choice to win another MVP award or that Gerrit Cole could win the AL Cy Young? Just before the 2023 season started, would you have predicted that Brandon Hyde would be the AL Manager of the Year? Last spring, did you predict Blake Snell would win the 2023 Cy Young Award? (No. No, you did not. Surprisingly, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports did — and he got a few others right, too.)
And in any case, anyone using the search function here, or Google, can come back here in October and tell me how wrong I was.
Here are my predictions for the 2023 season. I got only two of the six division winners (Braves, Astros) correct, and whiffed pretty badly on the wild cards. And that Guardians/Padres World Series? Well... maybe some other year.
In last year’s prediction article, 54 percent of the 534 people who voted in the poll said the Cubs would miss the postseason. Congratulations, you were the correct ones.
Without further ado, my picks for 2024! (I’ll have more specifically on the Cubs 2024 season coming up later today, and our annual preseason BCB staff roundtable will post at also later.)
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Hitting: Outstanding
Pitching: Outstanding
Defense: Outstanding
Intangibles: They have their team together for years to come
2) PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (Wild card)
Hitting: Powerful
Pitching: Reasonable
Defense: Who needs defense?
Intangibles: Always seem to figure out a way to win
Hitting: Powerful
Pitching: Wait, what?
Defense: Next question
Intangibles: They’re the Mets
Hitting: Who are these guys?
Pitching: Injured
Defense: Acceptable
Intangibles: If the Marlins win a game and no one is there to see it, does it count?
Hitting: Next question
Pitching: Next question
Defense: Next question
Intangibles: That WS title seems like it was a loooong time ago.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
1) CHICAGO CUBS
Hitting: New, and old
Pitching: Improved bullpen
Defense: Outstanding
Intangibles: Spiffy new manager
2) CINCINNATI REDS (Wild card)
Hitting: Uncertain
Pitching: Young. Improving? Maybe
Defense: Good
Intangibles: That youth could make a difference
Hitting: New
Pitching: VERY new
Defense: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Intangibles: ♬♪♫ “Zing! Boom! Tarrarel!” ♬♪♫ (Also, what’s a “tarrarel”?)
Hitting: Adequate
Pitching: Old
Defense: Oh, come on
Intangibles: Counting the days until Yadi is the manager
Hitting: Young
Pitching: Old
Defense: Some guys
Intangibles: Loaded up on veterans to flip at the deadline
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
Hitting: Expensive
Pitching: Expensive
Defense: Mookie Betts,
second baseman shortstop
Intangibles: Expensive-est team in baseball
2) ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS (Wild card)
Hitting: Young and improving
Pitching: Young. Improving? Maybe.
Defense: Good
Intangibles: Riding the high of a World Series appearance
Hitting: Solid
Pitching: Yes, there is some
Defense: Moving around
Intangibles: There’s just something not quite right here
Hitting: Expensive
Pitching: Expensive
Defense: Yes, they have some
Intangibles: Just angered their fanbase by dumping their longtime PA announcer
Hitting: Well, sure, I guess
Pitching: Nope
Defense: Nope
Intangibles: Weirdest ownership/management in MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Hitting: Up-and-coming
Pitching: Hopeful
Defense: Good
Intangibles: A lot of pressure after a 101-win season
2) TAMPA BAY RAYS (Wild card)
Hitting: Anonymous
Pitching: Anonymous
Defense: Anonymous
Intangibles: Always, always play better than you’d expect
3) NEW YORK YANKEES (Wild card)
Hitting: Powerful
Pitching: Injured
Defense: Adequate
Intangibles: The pressure to win here is intense
4) TORONTO BLUE JAYS (Wild card)
Hitting: Returning
Pitching: Returning
Defense: Returning
Intangibles: Fourth in this division could still mean 90 wins
Hitting: Not good enough
Pitching: Mixed bag
Defense: Okay
Intangibles: In a “rebuild that isn’t a rebuild”
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Hitting: Returning
Pitching: Old and new
Defense: Good enough
Intangibles: Know how to win
Hitting: Bad Javy!
Pitching: Better than you might think
Defense: Good Javy!
Intangibles: 19-10 after 8/30/23, best record in AL
Hitting: Inexpensive
Pitching: Inexpensive
Defense: Inexpensive
Intangibles: Cheaping out in a winnable division
Hitting: Young
Pitching: Roller-coaster ride
Defense: Good enough
Intangibles: They signed a lot of guys. Win now?
Hitting: What...
Pitching: ... is this team ...
Defense: doing?
Intangibles: You really don’t want to know
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Hitting: Excellent
Pitching: Excellent
Defense: Excellent
Intangibles: They sure have spent a lot of money here
Hitting: All-around good
Pitching: Excellent
Defense: Excellent
Intangibles: New manager
Hitting: Very good
Pitching: Much better than you think
Defense: Good
Intangibles: Stood pat most of the offseason
Hitting: No more Ohtani
Pitching: No more Ohtani
Defense: Does it matter?
Intangibles: Have not had a winning season since 2015
Hitting: The worst ...
Pitching: ... ownership in ...
Defense: ... baseball.
Intangibles: The fanbase deserves better
Postseason predictions
First round byes: Dodgers, Braves, Orioles, Rangers
Wild-card series: Rays over Twins, Blue Jays over Yankees, Cubs over Diamondbacks, Phillies over Reds
Division series: Dodgers over Cubs, Braves over Phillies, Orioles over Rays, Blue Jays over Rangers
Championship series: Braves over Dodgers, Orioles over Blue Jays
World Series: The Orioles win their first World Series since 1983
Poll
Where will the Cubs finish in 2024?
-
8%
World Series champions
-
2%
NL champions, but lose the World Series
-
19%
Win a division series, but lose the NLCS
-
33%
Win a wild card series as NL Central champions, but lose in a division series
-
6%
Win a wild card series as a wild card team, but lose in a division series
-
13%
Lose a wild card series
-
17%
Miss the postseason
Loading comments...