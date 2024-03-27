Baseball history unpacked, March 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: George Magoon, Bill Collins, Johnny Gill, Walter Stephenson, Newt Kimball, Wes Covington, Lynn McGlothen, Vic Harris, Dick Ruthven, Drew Hall, Jaime Navarro, Junior Lake*, Eric Stout. Also notable: Miller Huggins HOF.

Today in History:

196 BC - Ptolemy V ascends to the throne of Egypt.

- Ptolemy V ascends to the throne of Egypt. 1513 - Spaniard Juan Ponce de León and his expedition first sight Florida.

- Spaniard Juan Ponce de León and his expedition first sight Florida. 1790 - The modern shoelace with an aglet patented in England by Harvey Kennedy.

- The modern shoelace with an aglet patented in England by Harvey Kennedy. 1915 - Typhoid Mary [Mary Mallon] is arrested and returned to quarantine on North Brother Island, New York after spending five years evading health authorities and causing several further outbreaks of typhoid.

- Typhoid Mary [Mary Mallon] is arrested and returned to quarantine on North Brother Island, New York after spending five years evading health authorities and causing several further outbreaks of typhoid. 1964 - The Great Alaska Earthquake (9.2 magnitude) and resulting tsunami kill 139 people in the largest US earthquake and second largest ever recorded.

Thanks for reading.