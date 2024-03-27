Outside The Confines: Play Ball!

I’m not going to have any Shohei Ohtani links today. I think we’ve covered that story well enough in other pieces on this site. If you have read something that you really think the rest of us should take a look at, feel free to share it with us in the comments.
- Free agent lefty Jordan Montgomery has signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Diamondbacks. There is also a possible player option for a second season that would vest at different salary amounts depending on how many starts Montgomery makes this year.
- The Rockies have locked up shortstop Ezequiel Tovar to a seven-year, $63.5 million extension. He calls it a “rock solid deal” for both player and club.
- Leo Morgenstern evaluates Tovar and the extension that he got from Colorado.
- At age 40, reliever Jesse Chavez has made the Braves’ Opening Day roster. It’s Chavez’s fifth stint with the Braves.
- Outfielder Victor Scott will make his major league debut after making the Cardinals Opening Day roster. Scott will be filling in for Dylan Carlson, who is expected to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury.
- Derrick Gould has more on Scott and how the Cardinals are trying to reshape their team on the fly after a series of injuries.
- The Mets released Phil Bickford after he won an arbitration hearing this winter. By releasing Bickford before the season stars, he will only get around $218,000 from the Mets rather than his $815,000 arbitration award.
- After being out of baseball last year, slugger Miguel Sanó has made the Angels Opening Day roster.
- Yankees outfielder Oscar González suffered a broken eye socket after he fouled a ball off his own face. González was not expected to make the Yankees Opening Day roster in any case, but now he will start the year on the injured list.
- Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald will miss several weeks with an oblique strain.
- Ken Rosenthal explains why the Rangers are so excited about rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- The Giants gave Pablo Sandoval a big send-off in their final exhibition game in San Francisco last night. Alex Pavlovic writes that Giants fans should be grateful for all the great memories the Kung Fu Panda provided.
- Michael Baumann looks at the Guardians’ Myles Straw and his bloated contract extension that will pay him over $5 million to play in Triple-A this year. Straw is Cleveland’s version of David Bote, except that Straw’s extension still has three more years to run.
- Mike Petriello argues DH J. D. Martinez is actually a pretty good fit with the Mets and Citi Field.
- When they do those “projected record” and “playoff odds,” often that’s simply hundreds or thousands of simulated seasons and the results tabulated. David Schoenfield looks at some of those individual simulated seasons to look at the best and the worst results for the Dodgers. (ESPN+ sub. req.) I like the worst Dodgers season. The Cubs actually win the NL Pennant, but fall to the Orioles in the World Series. OK, I don’t like that “losing the World Series” part. Do you realize you have to be over 80 years old to remember the last time the Cubs lost a World Series?
- Jordan Schusterman traces how the Mariners built a powerhouse starting rotation.
- Ken Rosenthal talked to Jack Flaherty, who is on the MLB Players Association executive subcommittee, about the recent revolt against union number-two man Bruce Meyer. (The Athletic sub. req.) Flaherty talked about what led up to it and apologized for how it played out. According to Flaherty, the two sides are now talking rather than trying to force a change.
- Dayn Perry lists the Top 100 MLB players heading into 2024.
- One important thing we’ve learned about every team in Spring Training.
- David Adler has 15 Spring Training stat lines that you should pay attention to. That is, they aren’t meaningless.
- Sarah Langs has 11 players looking to reach milestones in 2024.
- Jayson Stark takes note of the lack of current 300 game winners/3000 hits/500 home runs and examines how long it will be until someone reaches one of those milestones. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Gabe Lacques has five most pivotal players for 2024.
- Sam Dykstra looks at the Rookie of the Year candidates for 2024 in both leagues.
- It’s that time of year when publications that ignore baseball the other 51 weeks publish baseball articles. Vanity Fair takes a stab at it with Tom Kludt profiling the Mets, owner Steve Cohen, team president David Sterns and the new approach the Amazin’s are taking this year.
- Benjamin HIll and Josh Jackson have one minor league park from each system that is a “must visit.” The drive out to South Bend isn’t that hard, folks. OK, it is for me.
- Mandy Bell asks Guardians players about what they say when their Uber driver (or whomever) asks them what they do for a living. Yeah, if I played for the Guardians, I wouldn’t want to admit it either. (I’m joking. I’d be bragging about it all the time. But I can see how the real players might get tired of it.)
- Eno Sarris talks to MLB players about their relationship with the MLB the Show video game. (The Athletic sub. req.) Yes, a lot of them play it and some even use it for scouting. But I do like Triston McKenzie making himself a shortstop to see what his career would have been like as a hitter.
- Frederic J. Frommer speaks with Joy Hawkins, the first woman ever to serve as a PA announcer at an MLB game. (should be unlocked) Hawkins stint was as a one-game fill-in for the Senators at the suggestion of her dad, who was the PR director in Washington at the time. It was a publicity stunt. But it certainly paved the way for more equality in the game, even if Hawkins herself had other interests.
- Clinton Yates has a longform profile of Angels manager Ron Washington and his over 50-year career in baseball.
- And finally, to add a bit of flair to the last piece, there is a “Six Degrees of Ron Washington” infographic that shows how closely Washington is connected to pretty much every Black major leaguer since integration.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Because it’s Opening Day. Play ball!
