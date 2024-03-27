 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Play Ball!

Jordan Montgomery is a Snake at last. Decisions are made concerning who makes the Opening Day rosters. Looking ahead to the 2024 season and other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

World Series - Texas Rangers v. Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

I’m not going to have any Shohei Ohtani links today. I think we’ve covered that story well enough in other pieces on this site. If you have read something that you really think the rest of us should take a look at, feel free to share it with us in the comments.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Because it’s Opening Day. Play ball!

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...