Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers preview, Thursday 3/28, 6:35 CT

Happy Opening Day!

Thursday notes...

This year’s Opening Day roster includes five players who did not finish the 2023 season on the Cubs 40-man roster (Yency Almonte, Shōta Imanaga, Héctor Neris, Michael Busch and Garrett Cooper). Six Cubs made their first career Opening Day roster: Miguel Amaya, Michael Busch, Shōta Imanaga, Luke Little, Christopher Morel and Jordan Wicks. THE OPENING DAY STARTER: Justin Steele will be making his first career Opening Day start. In so doing he will become the 13th left-handed pitcher in Cubs franchise history to start on Opening Day. The most recent one was Jon Lester from 2017-19. Others: George Van Haltren (1888), Willie McGill (1893), Danny Friend (1896), Jake Weimer (1904), Hippo Vaughn (1917, 1919), Wilbur Cooper (1926), Larry French (1937), Johnny Schmitz (1950), Paul Minner (1952), Danny Jackson (1991) and Terry Mulholland (1997).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Rangers lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Justin Steele looks to build on his fine 2023 season, where he finished fifth in Cy Young voting. That might have been a higher finish had Steele not had a rough September (4.91 ERA in five starts).

Last year, Steele threw six solid innings against the Rangers April 8 at Wrigley Field, allowing four hits and one run, striking out three. I’d take another one just like that, please.

The Cubs defeated Nathan Eovaldi April 7, 2023 at Wrigley Field, though the Rangers righthander allowed just two runs in 5⅔ innings.

But Eovaldi had a fine season and a great October/November in Texas’ World Series run.

This is his fourth Opening Day start; he started on OD three years in a row for the Red Sox (2020-22).

Note: The pitch splits below are from 2023.

Today’s game is on ESPN — full national broadcast, no blackouts.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview (NEEDS UPDATE!)

Discuss amongst yourselves.