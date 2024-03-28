Cub Tracks’ C you later

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

There’s a regular season game tonight. BCB’s preseason roundtable will be published at 10:30 a.m. CT, with some small changes to my starters’ predictions. I think now that Jameson Taillon’s going to be out for a while, and we’re going to see a few different pitchers. Kyle Hendricks does me a concern.

But there will be pleasant surprises, too. Like Michael Busch swatting 30+ homers, and Seiya Suzuki continuing to rake from the 2-hole.

I predicted that Christopher Morel will go 40-40. That’s forty homers and forty errors. I don’t think he would be allowed to do so but we will see. The ghost of Dick Stuart smiles upon him.

Cub Tracks promises more and better coverage of the coverage this year.

GAME NIGHT!

It’s going to be a good time. I’ma open an Old Style, eat a Chicago dog, all that.

Food for Thought:

