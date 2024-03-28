BCB roundtable: 2024 Cubs season preview

BCB’s front-page writers have done several of these roundtable discussions previewing Cubs seasons and postseasons, so here we are again to kick off the 2024 season. Josh, Sara, Thomas, Duane and I had a lively online conversation Wednesday afternoon. The online chat has been lightly edited for clarity. Ashley was unable to join us for this discussion.

Al Yellon: This Cubs team is a potential division champion. Right? RIGHT?

Duane Pesice: Yes.

Thomas Smith: Absolutely.

Josh Timmers: In this division? Of course. If they were in the East or West we’d be having a different conversation.

Sara Sanchez: Yes, because it is a weak division

Duane Pesice: Exactly. Everyone is potentially the winnner

Sara Sanchez: But they can absolutely win 85-88 games and beat the Cardinals and Brewers in the process.

Al Yellon: And if you get into the playoffs, you’ve got a chance to go to the WS. Just ask last year’s Diamondbacks. If you had to name ONE player who is the biggest key to the Cubs success this year, who would it be?

Josh Timmers: Shōta Imanaga.

Thomas Smith: Michael Busch.

Duane Pesice: Kyle Hendricks.

Sara Sanchez: Seiya Suzuki.

Al Yellon: I’m going to go with Suzuki too. He was a monster the last two months of 2023 and looked great this spring. He’s a potential MVP candidate in my view.

Josh Timmers: Those are all good answers. Imanaga was just the first one that came to mind.

Sara Sanchez: Totally has MVP potential.

Duane Pesice: Top 5, anyway.

Al Yellon: What about Cody Bellinger? What are you all expecting from him?

Duane Pesice: Much of the same but more power.

Sara Sanchez: I think Bellinger repeats what he did last year, or very close to it.

Josh Timmers: About what he did last year. Not as good as his glory days with LA, but still pretty good.

Al Yellon: If he does that, does he opt out?

Josh Timmers: Yes. He opts out.

Duane Pesice: I don’t think so.

Sara Sanchez: What he did looks replicable to me, lower K rate, better two-strike approach, 20/20 guy.

Thomas Smith: I’m glad Belli is back. It was a good fit. I don’t think last year was a mirage.

Al Yellon: And even if he does opt out, the Cubs will have had two of his better years. And they still have a chance to keep him.

Josh Timmers: Yeah. The Cubs are probably getting the final good years of Bellinger.

Sara Sanchez: Yes, he opts out — he wants a 7-9 year deal and he deserves that.

Duane Pesice: That depends so much on Busch.

Al Yellon: I wonder about those 7-9 year deals that Scott Boras wanted for his clients. He seems to have outsmarted himself this year.

Sara Sanchez: I think Boras wound up asking for too much with the wrong teams at the table. I think if the Cubs keep Bellinger something has gone very wrong for PCA.

Al Yellon: While I like PCA, he definitely still needs some work on the offensive side

Josh Timmers: And yes, PCA would really have to fall on his face for the Cubs to be totally in on Bellinger.

Sara Sanchez: Like he gets what he wants if the Yankees don’t trade for Soto and the Phillies aren’t set or the Padres are in. But Boras was dealing with Jed Hoyer.

Josh Timmers: If Bellinger is a first baseman only, he’s not going to be worth what he’s going to want.

Al Yellon: What about the rest of the rotation after Imanaga? Are you okay with it? Concerned? Worried?

Duane Pesice: Concerned.

Sara Sanchez: I’d feel better if Taillon had thrown a pitch this spring. Like I actually thought Taillon was going to bounce back this year, and now I am not sure about that at all.

Duane Pesice: Same. And Hendricks regressing is not good.

Al Yellon: I have to tell you, it was VERY weird standing right there watching Taillon’s warmups the day he hurt his back. You could tell something was wrong IMMEDIATELY. If you haven’t seen it, or even if you have, here’s how it happened back on March 9:

Thomas Smith: I would have like to have seen another piece added. They have intriguing young options. But I’d rather they were less critical.

Sara Sanchez: I do like some of the young talent (Ben Brown/Cade Horton). I just liked it better when they were guys who could bolster the staff in July, not dudes the Cubs might need up in May. I think Wicks and Assad are great. But I like them both one spot lower in the order than they are now...like Wicks as your No. 5 and Assad as your swing man/spot No. 6.

Al Yellon: Ben Brown likely makes several starts this year for the MLB Cubs.

Josh Timmers: Probably. Brown is pretty good too. And I’m with you on Taillon, Sara. I like him, but he’s hurt. And now you wonder if he’ll ever get back to what he was with the Yankees.

Al Yellon: I really think Jordan Wicks is going to become a quality starter in this league. And as a big Hendricks fan I am looking for a nice bounce back year.

Josh Timmers: Wicks has that Kyle Hendricks vibe about him—except left-handed and he throws harder. But the same approach to the game. And you won’t find a bigger Cade Horton fan than me.

Duane Pesice: Cade is a bad man

Al Yellon: It’s too bad that the Spring Breakout game got rained out, I was looking forward to seeing Horton throw.

Sara Sanchez: Same, Al.

Al Yellon: One thing I think the Cubs did well this offseason was address the bullpen issues that helped cost them a playoff spot last year.

Duane Pesice: Agreed. But the pen needs another lefty.

Al Yellon: That could be Luke Little, that other lefty.

Duane Pesice: Little, Smyly, and Leiter are your lefties now.

Al Yellon: Smyly was good out of the pen last year. I don’t want him starting anymore, unless it’s an emergency.

Sara Sanchez: Honestly, as much as I’ll always be grateful for David Ross’ contributions to the Cubs, I think one of the biggest bullpen upgrades the Cubs got this offseason is who is managing that pen. I just trust Craig Counsell to do a much better job than that.

Al Yellon: Agreed, Sara, Craig Counsell is an excellent manager of bullpens.

Thomas Smith: I’m assuming Neris’ spring was a fluke.

Josh Timmers: Neris is too good to be as bad as he was in the spring. He was probably just working out some things. Having said that, he’s not as good a pitcher as his ERA was last year.

Al Yellon: Neris is also known as a good clubhouse guy and leader in the pen and last year’s pen didn’t have that. I think that matters. He’s kind of a successor to Pedro Strop in that area.

Sara Sanchez: I don’t put a lot of faith in reverse splits, so I’m very skeptical of Leiter as a lefty specialist.

Duane Pesice: Same.

Josh Timmers: Me too.

Thomas Smith: Agreed on Counsell. The bullpen needed reinforcements from the minors in the second half last year. Ross was really stubborn

Al Yellon: Ross also ran his regulars too hard in September. Injuries, yes, but Dansby Swanson could have used a day off or two.

Josh Timmers: Who does he think he is? Leo Durocher?

Thomas Smith: Yes. I first guessed the lack of rest when he locked into one lineup. A medium between a different lineup every day and only one lineup would be great. You have to use all 26 and really more like 35 to reach the postseason.

Duane Pesice: Platooning.

Al Yellon: Counsell seems like the kind of guy who knows how to use his bench players to the best of their abilities.

Sara Sanchez: Agreed re: Dansby. I also think that heel contusion he dealt with last year probably impacted him more than he let on.

Josh Timmers: Ross embraced Cuas. I’m not sure he wanted to or he was just desperate. But other than that, he really didn’t experiment with the pen after mid-season.

Sara Sanchez: I’m never going to get over trading Nelson Velázquez for Cuas. Every time Nelly hits a home run it makes me sad. How many 35+ home run bats can the Cubs let go for very little?

Josh Timmers: I’m OK with the deal, Sara.

Sara Sanchez: Schwarber, Soler, Velázquez...

Duane Pesice: Velázquez wasn’t going to play

Josh Timmers: All very bad defensively.

Al Yellon: The only one of those let go for nothing was Schwarber. The Cubs did get Wade Davis for Soler.

Sara Sanchez: I said “very little,” although the Davis return for 2017 was good. We don’t need to tangent on this, I just wish the front office appreciated home runs as much as I do.

Josh Timmers: They didn’t deal Christopher Morel this winter.

Al Yellon: Oh, I think they do. The Cubs were very good at run scoring last year, and I think this is a better offensive team. It doesn’t have guys like Hosmer, Mancini, Mervis and Barnhart.

Thomas Smith: So you do in fact dig the longball, Sara.

Sara Sanchez: I do, Thomas. Honestly, I think part of why they didn’t deal Morel is that Counsell actually gets how special he can be.

Duane Pesice: Kept Bellinger, Seiya is still there.

Al Yellon: I really hope Morel can be at least league average at 3B. If he’s Aramis Ramirez defensively the Cubs have a special player.

Sara Sanchez: I am still not convinced Hoyer gets that.

Thomas Smith: Counsell with Morel reminds me a bit of Joe Maddon with Javy Báez. He sees something special where others see flaws only.

Al Yellon: Yes! That’s a good comp.

Sara Sanchez: 100%, Thomas. Reminds me of Maddon and Willson, too.

Josh Timmers: Hoyer yelled at Bob Nightengale when he reported that the Cubs were thinking of dealing Morel.

Duane Pesice: Bob should yelled at on general principles though.

Josh Timmers: Well, sure.

Al Yellon: Okay, name the Cub who you think will be the biggest pleasant surprise this year.

Duane Pesice: Michael Busch.

Josh Timmers: Is Busch a surprise? Otherwise I’d say Miguel Amaya.

Duane Pesice: Amaya’s a good pick. He’ll earn that job.

Al Yellon: I, too, will go with Busch. I do think he’s a surprise because many of the projection systems don’t seem to like him much.

Duane Pesice: It’ll be pleasant...

Thomas Smith: Morel for me. I think we will see more consistency.

Sara Sanchez: I think Shõta is a Rookie of the Year candidate, and if he keeps the home run rate down, he’s finally the strikeout dude the Cubs have been missing. And I’m calling it a surprise because that deal is so low relative to his potential value

Al Yellon: Shōta is SO much fun to watch striking out people. He’s got lots of pitches and movement, almost like a lefthanded Yu Darvish.

Josh Timmers: Yeah. The way Imanaga looked in Spring Training, the Cubs may have gotten a steal.

Sara Sanchez: Yeah. The second I heard he was making his debut at the home opener I bought tickets behind home plate in the 200s. That’s a must see start.

Al Yellon: I love the way Shōta has embraced Chicago and Cubs fan culture

Duane Pesice: He’s a total pro.

Josh Timmers: He looked better than Yamamoto has for the Dodgers.

Al Yellon: No doubt!

Thomas Smith: The factoid that no Cubs rookie has ever started the home opener is mind-boggling.

Al Yellon: Which Cubs player is your biggest concern this year?

Duane Pesice: Hendricks.

Sara Sanchez: I don’t love Happ in the leadoff spot. I’ve seen this movie before. Nico and Tauchman were both great there last year and like I get the whole “look at his OBP” thing. And also, Happ did not thrive at leadoff.

Al Yellon: As far as Happ at leadoff, he did walk 99 times last year and his .360 OBP plays at leadoff.

Thomas Smith: If Happ doesn’t get into his head and change his approach, his stats fit great at the top.

Duane Pesice: Happ against RHP, Nico against LHP for leadoff.

Josh Timmers: Taillon. But otherwise Morel and third base. Not that I think Morel can’t hit. I’m just worried about his defense.

Al Yellon: I know Counsell is not going to pull the plug early on Morel at 3B, he will give him every chance to succeed.

Thomas Smith: I’m going with Hendricks too.

Josh Timmers: Not that I think Morel can’t hit. I’m just worried about his defense.

Duane Pesice: Morel is the third base version of Dick Stuart. He’s gonna go 40-40.

Sara Sanchez: I agree, Duane. And I think Morel is an All-Star this year.

Duane Pesice: I agree. He’s going to hit SO MANY HOMERS... and make SO MANY ERRORS.

Al Yellon: He really does have a shot at 40+ home runs. Did you guys know that the last Cub to hit 40 homers in a season was Derrek Lee? True fact.

Duane Pesice: Yes. 2005.

Thomas Smith: That’s wild and a little sad.

Al Yellon: Yeah, it’s crazy. But Morel could really do it.

Duane Pesice: Schwarber would have.

Thomas Smith: Schwarber, Bryant, Rizzo all had the power.

Al Yellon: Schwarber hit 38 in 2019. Bryant had 39 in 2016. Rizzo’s high as a Cub was 32.

Josh Timmers: Rizzo has never been the pure power hitter like Schwarber or Bryant.

Duane Pesice: I give Seiya an outside shot at 40.

Al Yellon: Seiya? Sure, if he keeps up what he did last August and September Okay, everyone make one BOLD prediction for this year’s Cubs. Mine: Kyle Hendricks posts an ERA of about 3.50 in 32 starts and a year of about 4 bWAR.

Josh Timmers: OK, That’s not bold. That’s crazy.

Al Yellon: That’s not even much more than he did last year!

Duane Pesice: Imanaga wins 17 games to lead the staff.

Thomas Smith: Busch hits 30.

Josh Timmers: Nico Hoerner steals 60 bases. Is that BOLD enough?

Sara Sanchez: JOSH NO! Y’all are crushing my hot takes. I mean, mine was gonna be Morel hits 40 HR or Nico is gonna steal 50+ bags. Okay — Adbert has 30+ saves.

Duane Pesice: I agree with the Busch one.

Josh Timmers: How about Imanaga wins Rookie of the Year?

Sara Sanchez: Who was the last Cubs closer with 30+ saves?

Al Yellon: Believe it or not, the last Cubs closer with 30+ saves was Wade Davis in 2017. He had 32.

Sara Sanchez: Ha ha ha, it comes full circle.

Josh Timmers: Who was the last Cubs 10-and-5 player? Hendricks should get here this year.

Al Yellon: I don’t think Rizzo made it there... Might have been Alfonso Soriano

Josh Timmers: Yeah. I think Soriano is the right answer. Maybe Lester?

Al Yellon: Yeah, Lester sounds right.

Thomas Smith: Heyward would also have reached 10-and-5.

Josh Timmers: But as far as someone who played 10 years with the Cubs, I think you have to go back to Sammy, before Hendricks.

Al Yellon: This is Hendricks’ 11th year as a Cub. I don’t think there are more than a handful of pitchers since 1900 who have had that many Cub years. Rick Reuschel had 12 years as a Cub. I think Hendricks is the only pitcher since Reuschel to have 11 years as a Cub. Maddux didn’t make it to 11. Neither did Jenkins... Okay, now that this has gotten a bit off track... everyone now make their prediction on the Cubs’ final record and finish this year

Duane Pesice: 88 wins, lose in NLDS.

Sara Sanchez: 86-76, lose in the NLCS.

Thomas Smith: I’ll use one of my favorite Cub years. 89.

Josh Timmers: 85 wins. That’s enough to win the Central.

Al Yellon: 90 wins, win NL Central, win a wild card series, lose in a division series. Seems like we are all optimistic, at least cautiously so, for this to be a Cubs playoff season

Sara Sanchez: I believe in Craig Counsell and I already love most of the player decisions he’s made.

Thomas Smith: Yep. Sara nailed it.

Josh Timmers: I kind of feel like there’s a 10 percent chance they go nuts and win 98 games and a 10 percent chance things fall apart and they lose 90.

Al Yellon: That seems logical, Josh — anything can and will go wrong, but could also go very right.

Duane Pesice: The rotation is going to be a little different. I feel like Taillon’s going to be out for a while.

Josh Timmers: I fear you are right, Duane.

Al Yellon: Hopefully Wicks and Assad can pick up the slack.

Sara Sanchez: I wish they would have signed Montgomery to that one-year deal.

Thomas Smith: Taillon has been a disaster so far.

Josh Timmers: But for the first time, the Cubs have a ton of good pitching prospects who can step up. Brown and Horton could even do that this year.

Duane Pesice: That’s what I see in my crystal ball

Sara Sanchez: I feel like they are a pitcher short and I was really excited for Taillon this year but I’m very skeptical of him being back soon given that he didn’t throw in a single spring training game.

Al Yellon: Anyone have any final thoughts?

Duane Pesice: Go Cubs!

Josh Timmers: Nobody knows anything in this town. They said that about Hollywood, but it’s true about Wrigley as well.

Thomas Smith: Not one word about Steele!

Josh Timmers: Steele is as steady as steel.

Sara Sanchez: Oh, because Steele is gonna shove and be a Cy Young candidate again. We all just agree on that, I thought.

Josh Timmers: Steele is a great example of why you shouldn’t give up on prospects too quickly. He took a long time to get as good as he is.

Al Yellon: And is now showing why the Cubs kept him on the 40-man for a LONG time while he couldn’t pitch.

Thomas Smith: Nice when you have a couple sure things.

Al Yellon: This team has some exciting players and a manager who knows what he’s doing. That combination should produce a very good season at the ol’ ballyard.

Duane Pesice: They’re going to need a catcher.

Al Yellon: Hopefully that’s Amaya full time after this year.

Josh Timmers: I love Amaya. I’ve loved him since the low minors. I predict good things.

Sara Sanchez: Fun fact, if you go back to the 2014 or 2015 FanGraphs cubs top prospects write up Willson Contreras and Justin Steele are both in the “other guys you should know” section at the end with Mike Zunino. I think about that a lot when thinking about prospects.

Josh Timmers: I know. That always blows my mind.

Thomas Smith: With both guys they were super patient. This front office evaluates players well.

Al Yellon: Any other final thoughts before we wrap up?

Josh Timmers: I think we’re all more optimistic than we’ve been in a while, but it’s a guarded optimism. No one is predicting greatness like 2016 yet.

Thomas Smith: Go Cubs Go. Or Eamus Catuli!

Sara Sanchez: Play ball, y’all! ... er, Play ball, even.

Al Yellon: I’m ready for Opening Day... in just a few hours from now!

Duane Pesice: C you later!