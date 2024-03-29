An updated look at the 2024 Cubs payroll and luxury tax

Let me stipulate something right now, before we get into the “Cubs should have signed Jordan Montgomery!” argument again.

It’s clear that ownership has, at least for the time being, established a payroll level for the Cubs that will not go over the first level of luxury tax, which this year is $237 million. Now, you can agree or disagree with that position — and I’d like to see the Cubs spend a bit more, sure — but the fact is, this is where the team stands. As such, they weren’t going to sign Montgomery.

Will the rotation as is stand up against the Cubs’ divisional rivals? I believe it will.

Here is a table of the Opening Day 2024 Cubs, their pay and the luxury tax hits for everyone. As you can see, the Cubs are paying a fair number of people to NOT play for them this year. They managed to save $740,000 off the luxury tax when Tucker Barnhart made the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster. It’s not nothing, anyway.

You’ll note that Garrett Cooper is listed as making $3 million. That’s 100 percent guesswork. No salary figure has publicly been reported for Cooper. He made $3.9 million last year with the Marlins and Padres.

Cubs salaries and luxury tax hits for 2024 Player Salary Tax hit Player Salary Tax hit Cody Bellinger $27,500,000 $26,666,667 Dansby Swanson $26,000,000 $25,285,714 Ian Happ $21,000,000 $20,333,333 Seiya Suzuki $21,000,000 $17,000,000 Jameson Taillon (IL) $18,000,000 $17,000,000 Kyle Hendricks $16,000,000 $14,500,000 Shōta Imanaga $9,500,000 $13,250,000 Nico Hoerner $11,500,000 $11,666,667 Drew Smyly $10,500,000 $10,500,000 Hector Neris $9,000,000 $9,000,000 Trey Mancini (released) $7,000,000 $7,000,000 Yan Gomes $6,000,000 $5,000,000 Justin Steele $4,000,000 $4,000,000 David Bote (minors) $5,510,000 $3,000,000 Garrett Cooper (estimate) $3,000,000 $3,000,000 Patrick Wisdom (IL) $2,725,000 $2,725,000 Tucker Barnhart (released) $2,510,000 $2,510,000 Adbert Alzolay $2,110,000 $2,110,000 Mike Tauchman $1,950,000 $1,950,000 Yency Almonte $1,900,000 $1,900,000 Nick Madrigal (IL) $1,810,000 $1,810,000 Mark Leiter Jr. $1,500,000 $1,500,000 Julian Merryweather $1,175,000 $1,175,000 Christopher Morel $760,000 $760,000 Jose Cuas $750,000 $750,000 Javier Assad $750,000 $750,000 Miguel Amaya $745,000 $745,000 Jordan Wicks $745,000 $745,000 Miles Mastrobuoni $742,000 $742,000 Michael Busch $740,000 $740,000 Luke Little $740,000 $740,000 Caleb Kilian (IL) $740,000 $740,000 Marcus Stroman (true-up cap hit) $2,666,667 40-man minor leaguers (estimate) $2,250,000 Pension payments, benefits, etc. $17,000,000 Cubs share of pre-arb bonus pool $1,666,667 GRAND TOTAL $217,902,000 $233,177,715 Reserve for trades, etc. $0 FIRST LUXURY TAX THRESHOLD $237,000,000

The rest of this post is the usual analysis by BCB’s The Deputy Mayor of Rush Street.

TOP LINE: The Bulletin of Chicago Cubs Capologists have set the Doomsday Clock at $3.8 million to midnight. We had to chuck the July trade budget, but the Cubs will start the season just below the initial luxury tax threshold of $237 million. Which puts the front office in a position where they might yet pay some luxury tax this season — if they contend, and trade for reinforcements... or they could get more comfortably below the line if the team is out of the running, and instead look to trade off expiring contracts for prospects.

This could even end up in a situation where Hoyer is both adding players and trading off select others to stay where he is, just under the line.

But at this point, I would like to talk about the “baseball budget,” and how it may differ from the “player payroll”. President of Business Operations Crane Kenney has previously said that his job is “to fill a wheelbarrow with money, take it to Theo’s (now Jed’s) office, and dump it.” Cute, simple, reasonably effective soundbite. But in this series I’ve focused primarily on the MLB payroll and where the Cubs stand in relation to the Competitive Balance Tax, colloquially known as “the luxury tax.” But in the big, organizational picture there are costs to running a ballclub which don’t count as spending for luxury tax purposes.

We know that player salaries count, as do salaries for 40-man roster players in the minors, as do pension plan contributions, the new pre-arb bonus fund, and a number of smaller items which we refer to here as “sundry expenses.”

But then there are expenses that don’t count toward the luxury tax. For example, an $8 million manager. Whatever you might be paying a former manager. Grounds crews. A bunch of quants in the triangle building who analyze things to death. Constructing and maintaining a training complex in the Dominican Republic. On-field coaching staffs. Pitch labs. I’m not trying to be exhaustive here, I’m sure there are other examples. Though not buying hot dogs and beer to sell, or running rooftop clubs, or the team store, or a hotel on Clark Street — those are separate matters from baseball revenue or expense. You get the idea, yes?

Oh yeah, there’s also the matter of how much of a contribution is made each year to the Ricketts family trust fund. (Annual profit.)

What I’m driving toward is can we square the circle of Tom Ricketts saying that all the revenues go back into the team versus actual revenues... versus the Cubs not being among the eight teams who paid luxury tax last year. (Not that I’m saying the family doesn’t deserve a fair profit off their investment.)

So again, there are other expenses which go into the running of the Chicago National League Ballclub which don’t count against the luxury tax. And I believe it’s been pretty well reported that Tom Ricketts is basically a “hands off” owner, he gives Jed Hoyer an annual baseball budget figure, and leaves it to the PBO to decide how to spend it. Presumably, most of it goes toward player payroll and luxury tax spending... but perhaps the Cubs are more lavish when it comes to spending on player development, coaches, training facilities?

I’m still skeptical that it accounts for the rise in revenues since say, 2016 — versus the rise in player payrolls since the Cubs first spent a little bit into the luxury tax (also 2016), but I thought it’s worth considering.

With the actual salary for Garrett Cooper not yet announced (we’ve penciled in $3 million for the time being), the BCB opening day estimate is that the Cubs sit just $3.8 million below the initial luxury tax threshold. And to get under the cap, we’ve sacrificed the typical allowance of a reserve fund for trades in July.

Here’s how the payroll stacks up:

Current Player Payroll

(Note, these figures are for each player’s ‘cap hit’, the charge against the Cubs’ luxury tax spending level. The base luxury tax threshold is $237,000,000 for the 2024 season.)

Players with Guaranteed Contracts (12, plus 4 non-roster items)

Bellinger $26,666,667

Swanson $25,285,714

Happ $20,333,333

Suzuki $17,000,000

Taillon $17,000,000 (IL)

Hendricks $14,500,000

Imanaga $13,250,000

Hoerner $11,666,667

Smyly $10,500,000

Neris $9,000,000

Gomes $5,000,000

Cooper $3,000,000 (estimated - actual salary unknown at this time)

Mancini (released) $7,000,000

Bote (minors) $3,000,000

Stroman (true up cap hit) $2,666,667

Barnhart (released) $2,510,000 (note: Cubs save $740,000 which is now paid by Arizona)

===================

TOTAL $188,379,048

===================

Arbitration Players (8)

Steele $4,000,000

Wisdom $2,725,000 (IL)

Alzolay $2,110,000

Tauchman $1,950,000

Almonte $1,900,000

Madrigal $1,810,000

Leiter Jr. $1,500,000

Merryweather $1,175,000

==================

TOTAL $17,170,000

==================

(Note: The MLB minimum salary for 2024 is $740,000.)

Pre-Arb Players expected to make the 26-man roster (8+1)

Amaya $745,000

Assad $750,000

Busch $740,000

Cuas $750,000

Kilian $740,000 (Note: expected to open season on the 60-Day IL)

Little $740,000

Mastrobuoni $742,000

Morel $760,000

Wicks $745,000

=================

TOTAL $6,712,000

=================

40-man Roster Pre-Arb Players expected to start in the minors (12)

Alcantara

Arias

Brown

Canario

Crow-Armstrong

Davis

Hodge

Mervis

Palencia

Thompson

Vázquez

Wesneski

Other Expenses

40-man Roster Players in Minors $2,250,000

Pension Payments & Sundry Expenses $17,000,000

Cubs’ Share of Pre-Arb Bonus Pool $1,666,667

(Reserve Withheld for Trades/Buffer)¹ $0

==================

TOTAL $20,916,667

==================

GRAND TOTAL FOR CAP PURPOSES $233,177,715

LUXURY TAX THRESHOLD $237,000,000

CUBS STAND UNDER THE TAX BY $3,822,285

.¹- Optional Expense, but some amount figures to be held back from whatever Tom Ricketts sets the baseball budget at. But not this season...

ADJUSTED FOR ACTUAL PAYROLL EXPENDITURES IN 2024

GRAND TOTAL IN CASH OUTLAY $238,235,334

(This figure includes adding $5,057,619 in adjustments between contract payouts and cap valuations, and we’ve eliminated the usual trade buffer this time around, not enough room.)

Current Projected Roster

There are currently 40 players on the 40-man roster, plus Kilian on the 60-Day IL.

OF (4) Happ - Bellinger - Suzuki - Tauchman

IF (7+1) Morel - Swanson - Hoerner - Busch - Mastrobuoni - Madrigal - Cooper - Wisdom (IL)

C (2) Gomes - Amaya

SP (5+2) Steele - Hendricks - Wicks - Imanaga - Assad - Taillon (IL) - Caleb Kilian (60-day IL)

RP (8) Alzolay - Neris - Merryweather - Leiter Jr - Almonte - Little - Cuas - Smyly

40-man pos. players in minors (6): Kevin Alcantara, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis, Matt Mervis, Luis Vázquez.

40-man pitchers in minors (6): Michael Arias, Ben Brown, Porter Hodge, Daniel Palencia, Keegan Thompson, Hayden Wesneski.

Notable non-roster players in minors - Cade Horton, Matt Shaw, BJ Murray, David Bote, Owen Caissie, James Triantos.

BOTTOM LINE: While the Dodgers, Yankees and Mets are into the Cohen Tax, we know by now that the Cubs intend to run the ballclub as a team that rarely spends over the initial tax threshold, regardless of how much money is coming in. At least they aren’t going to spend it on top of the market player salaries.

So how does Jed Hoyer “win”?

It’s not a huge secret, he’s going to need his farm system to produce enough young, pre-arb contributing talent to allow the Cubs to get by with something like three players in the $20-$25 million zone, two or three in the $15-$20 million range, and two or three more in the $10-$15 millionzone, as the 2024 Cubs are set up. To go after the Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor level of Superstar player... even more “thrifty” talent from the farm system will need to be worked in to balance the ledger.

So don’t get too attached to anyone, because while the Cubs are not in the same boat as teams with a player payroll of $140 million or less, it will still be difficult to retain more than one or two All-Star caliber players while remaining under the luxury tax for more than a rare exception.

Looking at the horizon, aside from the Professor being a free agent after this season, it’s 2026 that marks the end of Jed Hoyer’s transition, currently doing business as “Don’t Call it a Rebuild, Year 3½.”

Now in fairness to Jed, this is much less of a full tear-down rebuild than Theo initiated in 2012. I’d say this is much closer to the “parallel tracks” we were promised a decade ago.

After the 2026 season Dansby Swanson and Shōta Imanaga remain, while Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Jamison Taillon all become free agents. 2027 is the target year for Jed to prove his case, and make the team self-sustaining with players from within. Between the young players who’ve debuted and the promise of the farm system, I’d say so far, so good. But it remains to be seen if it can be sustainable... or does the 2026 trade deadline end up mirroring the heart-wrenching 2021 breakup of the championship core.

It will take the front office knowing which prospects to trade, and which to keep. It will take remaining ahead of the industry in player development, it will regularly take savvy drafting of young players from the lower half of the first round. It may take a fair measure of luck, and if Hoyer can find a way to start identifying and signing pre-arb players to team-friendly contract extensions... the job might become just a bit easier to see through.

But it’s definitely fair to say that Hoyer has successfully reached stage two of this... extended transitory period.