Baseball history unpacked, March 29

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bill Harbridge, Karl Pagel, Domingo Ramos. Also notable: Cy Young HOF.

Today in History:

845 - Paris is sacked by Viking raiders, probably under Ragnar Lodbrok, who collects a huge ransom in exchange for leaving.

- Paris is sacked by Viking raiders, probably under Ragnar Lodbrok, who collects a huge ransom in exchange for leaving. 1632 - Treaty of Saint-Germain is signed, returns Quebec to French control after the English seized it in 1629.

- Treaty of Saint-Germain is signed, returns Quebec to French control after the English seized it in 1629. 1848 - Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to an ice jam in the river upstream.

- Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to an ice jam in the river upstream. 1951 - American citizens Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are convicted and sentenced to death for conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union.

- American citizens Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are convicted and sentenced to death for conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. 1968 - Students seize building at Bowie (Maryland) State College.

- Students seize building at Bowie (Maryland) State College. 1973 - US troops leave Vietnam, 9 yrs after Tonkin Resolution.

Common sources:

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.