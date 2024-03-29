Outside The Confines: Opening Day roundup

Phew, Opening Day is in the bag. We saw some incredible plays, some amazing pitching performances, some teams already proving they were right to spend money, and others just hoping this is the season to finally turn things around. Ignoring that the Cubs lost in a walk-off, what big moments of the first day of the season stood out for you?

Rather than lead with a specific story, we’re just going to jump into the links, since there’s a lot to unpack, and still lots of predictions and projects to enjoy before things really get rolling.

Links ahead!

NIKE & Fanatics - the new MLB jerseys really help players not sweat as much and really make it easier for the players



MLB players in April@MLB @Nike @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/D7ggJzB0KQ — Scoot (@scooterparkerb) March 28, 2024

The Angels road grey tops don’t match the road grey pants pic.twitter.com/1HKmQ4sUAk — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) March 28, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.