Outside The Confines: Opening Day roundup

Phew, Opening Day is in the bag. We saw some incredible plays, some amazing pitching performances, some teams already proving they were right to spend money, and others just hoping this is the season to finally turn things around. Ignoring that the Cubs lost in a walk-off, what big moments of the first day of the season stood out for you?
Rather than lead with a specific story, we’re just going to jump into the links, since there’s a lot to unpack, and still lots of predictions and projects to enjoy before things really get rolling.
Links ahead!
- Ben Clemens makes some bold(ish) predictions for the 2024 season.
- Thomas Harrigan looks at some Opening Day records that will be hard to top.
- Stephen Douglas compiles the highest and lowest payrolls in baseball headed into Opening Day.
- More uniform issues? UniformGate 2.0?
NIKE & Fanatics - the new MLB jerseys really help players not sweat as much and really make it easier for the players— Scoot (@scooterparkerb) March 28, 2024
MLB players in April@MLB @Nike @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/D7ggJzB0KQ
The Angels road grey tops don’t match the road grey pants pic.twitter.com/1HKmQ4sUAk— Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) March 28, 2024
- Rob Manfred has expressed hopes that the Shohei Ohtani investigation will be “short.” (ESPN)
- The staff over at FanGraphs come together to make predictions for the season ahead.
- Here are grades for all teams coming out of Opening Day and some odds heading forward. (The Athletic staff — subscription required)
- Ryan Phillips explains how the Yankees’ season may hinge on Gerrit Cole’s elbow.
- Juan Soto is already proving his worth to the Yankees with a truly incredible throw. Story by Jorge Castillo.
- Jake Rill recounts Corbin Burnes’ incredible O’s debut.
- Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave as investigations continue regarding his allegations. Story by Andy McCullough and Lauren Merola. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Alden Gonzalez breaks down the highlights of the Dodgers Opening Day.
- Ben Clemens waxes poetic about why he loves baseball.
- Will Leitch collects some of the best moments of Opening Day.
- Jayson Stark looks at 25 numbers that will define the current season. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Tigers are hoping this is the season to make a fresh start. Story by Kyle Koster.
- David Laurila chats with Logan Webb about pitching.
- The Dodgers want us to know they’re made of money and did it again by extending Will Smith for a metric ton of money. Story by Ryan Phillips.
- Please inject hype videos directly into my bloodstream.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
