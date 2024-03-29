2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 1

I didn’t set out to be a baseball writer. I just kind of fell into it. I was sitting in the same spot that you, the reader, occupied back in 2017 and even before. I loved this space from its creation and was a commenter on a regular basis. When its previous writer rode off into the sunset after the 2016 championship, I was just someone who didn’t want to see this feature go away. I honestly thought I was applying a band-aid while a long term solution was identified. Somehow, I find myself starting season number eight as the author of this feature.

The end result is that when game 162 of the season finishes, I kind of collapse into the offseason. I’m spent. The 2023 season was the first one in a few years that finished with a generally positive vibe. Don’t get me wrong, September was disappointing. I don’t think I’m overstating anything by saying that the 2023 Cubs team played themselves into a playoff spot that was theirs to lose. And then they lost it. And then the team that beat them out of it played in the World Series. Certainly on the one hand, you could say that the Cubs lost to a team that was red hot and rolling to the end. But you could also see it that it could have been our favorite team.

But none of that takes away from an organization that had clearly turned the needle and it was pointing in a positive direction. The talent level all of the way from the top of the major league roster all of the way down to the bottom of the complex league is improving. There is so much to be optimistic about.

That’s where we left things when I last had this platform to speak to you. Even with things in that spot, despite all good intentions, I couldn’t bring myself to come back “in to the office” to write and connect with all of you. At that, I’ll thank Al for his patience with me. And I’ll thank all of you who are loyal and consistent readers for coming back. I know that five months without “talking” is a long time. I appreciate that I don’t have to rebuild my audience from the ground up and it’s because of those of you who have been consistent supporters.

If you are new here, welcome. In this space, we’re going to discuss the players that had the biggest effect on the game (as measured by WPA) as well as the plays that had the biggest impact. I’m going to give you a narrative up here. Al does a thorough recap. That’s his role the morning after the game. So I like to explain it that he’s looking at the game with a primary focus of the play-by-play of the game. So you go to him for that. He certainly isn’t going to miss talking about the bigger context of the game, but he’s going to show you the highlights and give you the flow of the game. I try to put the game into context. So I’m trying to pull out and look at the bigger picture in the daily narrative. Some days, you’ll get a few paragraphs from me and some days you get longer reading.

I can’t remember how many years ago it started, but I’ve fallen into largely ignoring the offseason. As I said, I’m drained. So I turn it off. I don’t breathlessly follow all of the moves. Does that mean I didn’t follow the Scott Boras/Jed Hoyer standoff? Of course not. I had an eye on it. I was out there wondering if the Cubs would make any moves. Well, after they shocked the baseball world by hiring Craig Counsell.

So I tune out. For five months I’m off it. For seven months I immerse in it. So today is the diving-in point. Usually, that starts with watching opening day. But I have a relatively similar story that leads to me being involved in community politics. So Thursday night was also my monthly board meeting. Not just any board meeting, but it was a budget meeting. So we met for four hours. Almost twice what we normally meet for. This is why I’m exhausted when the season ends. Thursday started for me at a little after 8 p.m. Eastern time and typing on this finished after midnight. Friday started for me driving my wife to the airport at 7 a.m. Quite a 24-hour stretch!

But this isn’t me whining. This is me explaining my absence. I was really happy with the Cubs’ offseason. I believe they’ve continued to build this team sensibly and with a lot of discipline. When I am solely wearing my fan hat, of course I wanted to see them snap up one or two more of those players that got less this offseason than they had expected. It’s not my money, so spend it!

But I get. I understand showing restraint. If this team is as good as it can be and the team doesn’t make a splash at the trade deadline, I’ll probably get a bit more frustrated. I’ve talked about this for more than a year. There are no guarantees that the road to the top is linear or will just keep heading up. Sometimes, you stall on the way up. I’m okay with them waiting to see how this progresses before going all in. I understand those of you who would go more aggressive, but I support what they’ve done.

For me, the most important piece of this equation was Counsell. I’m not going to mince words on this. If you’ve read this space consistently, you’ll know that I’ve several times stated that I think he’s the best manager in baseball today. Now to be fair, I don’t watch a ton of baseball in the other five divisions. So I may just be overstating that he’s the best manager in the NL Central. Certainly, I respect the things Bruce Bochy has accomplished in his career and I know there are some good ones I’ve never really spent time looking at. And I’m almost certainly underselling the Rays manager, who I can’t even name despite living in closest proximity to that team. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Kevin Cash)

So I start this season pretty excited about this team. I’m not sure I’m quite as optimistic about the season as the 89 wins I put into the BCB Writers Roundtable. But I am optimistic that this team is the team to beat in the Central and that if things stay on target, they will play postseason ball.

And then Opening Day happens. What do we get? Well, we get an appetizer of our old pal struggling to hit with runners in scoring position. Then we got a main course of a dominant looking Justin Steele leaving the start with fewer than five innings and 70 pitches thrown. And this was no managing workload or ramping into the season. This was fear that arguably your best player left the field injured.

If those things weren’t bad enough, the first play I was able to tune into the audio for was a game-tying homer off of Adbert Alzolay in the ninth inning. From there, the loss was somewhat baked in. Kudos to Adbert for getting through that inning. It can certainly be tricky as a reliever to pull it back together after you allow a no-doubt homer. And to be fair, the Cubs offense could have scored in the 10th. But we’ve already said that the offense had a rough night with runners in scoring position.

If Justin Steele is fine and him being pulled ends up being an early season precautionary move, then this game is fine. That team in the other dugout just came off of a championship season. They are a talented bunch. Really, really longtime readers of this feature will recall when my signature on this website referenced that sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other guy. I have little trouble doing that with this game. To be fair, as you continue your climb to the top, you have to beat good teams.

The modern extra-inning structure of Major League Baseball has a primary goal of sending the fans and players home and not have people hanging out at the ballpark for five or six hours. No doubt, they considered what might be more exciting or at least compelling to watch. I’ve always thought how insane it would to end a basketball game with a slam dunk contest or a football game with a kickoff from your own 20-yard line. I mean, kick returns can be breathtaking to watch, right? But hey, hockey has ended with a shootout after a brief overtime period for the entirety of what I remember about hockey.

So I don’t love the structure, though again, I get it. It does the things it was created to do. I tend to wash my hands of these games, win or lose. The ending can be abrupt and lends itself to fluke endings. So tell me Steele is okay and I’ll gladly just flip the page on this one. But if he’s not? I think one of our other astute writers beat me to the point that the Cubs have a lot of young, intriguing arms. One or more of them may end up being very good and we may not have to wait very long either.

I’m excited to see the next generation of Cubs talent make its way to Wrigley Field, I believe that the duo of Counsell and Tommy Hottovy are perfect for finding the balance of giving them a chance to grow and learn and not overexposing them too quickly. But the point that was made is that all of that young depth is a lot more exciting when they are depth options than having to all be thrown into the fire if Steele is to join Jameson Taillon on the injured list.

So, it’ll be a day or two before the snapshot that is opening day fully develops and we can form a first impression of the 2024 season. To be clear, there were some good things. So I’ll give you my three positives.

1) I’m still going with Justin Steele. Three hits, one walk and six strikeouts over 4⅔ innings. When you have a young player as good as Steele, you just want to get them out there and see them show you that last year was no fluke. Of course, Steele started flashing excellence back at the end of 2022. Still, I can’t be the only one who simultaneously believes that Steele is a stud and just has enough fan baggage that you’re always a little afraid.

2) Christopher Morel had two hits, one a triple. If the Cubs offense is going to be well above average in 2024 as it was in 2023, Morel and Seiya Suzuki figure to be two of the key contributors. They are the two players that probably have the most likely obtainable upside. Morel left a big mark on opening day.

3) Cody Bellinger returns with a walk (intentional), a double and a run batted in. Cody did have a hit with a runner on second and two outs, just the kind of thing he did so frequently last year.

Buckle up folks, we’re in for a bumpy ride.

Game 1, March 29: Rangers 4, Cubs 3 (0-1)

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Michael Busch (.415). 1-2, 2 BB, R

Michael Busch (.415). 1-2, 2 BB, R Hero: Mark Leiter Jr. (.170). 1⅔ IP, 3 K

Mark Leiter Jr. (.170). 1⅔ IP, 3 K Sidekick: Cody Bellinger (.130). 1-4, 2B, BB, RBI

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Adbert Alzolay (-.287). IP, H, BB, R

Adbert Alzolay (-.287). IP, H, BB, R Goat: Drew Smyly (-.184). ⅔ IP, H, 2 BB

Drew Smyly (-.184). ⅔ IP, H, 2 BB Kid: Yency Almonte (-.175). ⅓ IP, 2 H, R

WPA Play of the Game: Travis Jankowski (.432). Solo homer to tie the game in the ninth inning.

*Cubs Player of the Game: Michael Busch scored from second base on a wild pitch with an error with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. (.348)

Up Next: A day off Friday and then the second game Saturday evening. Kyle Hendricks makes his first start of the season against the team that drafted him originally. Kyle has one career start against the Rangers, way back in 2016. The Cubs won that mid-July game 6-0 behind six strong innings from Kyle. Kyle left for a pinch hitter in the sixth during an inning where the Cubs scored five runs to put the game away. In fact, Matt Szczur pinch hit for Kyle, contributing a two-run single to cap that rally.