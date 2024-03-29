The Cubs should postpone Monday’s home opener... now

Here’s the weather forecast for the area around Wrigley Field on Monday:

Monday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Yuck. Not conducive to baseball. That’s the National Weather Service forecast. Other forecast models generally concur that Monday will be a raw, wet and windy day in Chicago, with temps in the 40s and no real window to play baseball.

The Cubs should be proactive and postpone the game NOW and make it up on Thursday, an off day. This would give people time to plan, instead of hemming and hawing and trying to squeeze a game in on a day not suitable for baseball.

Here’s where I get on my soapbox about MLB scheduling. First, I find it ridiculous for the MLB season to start on March 28. To some extent I understand that — this year only, because if the season actually started next Thursday, April 4, Game 6 of the World Series would fall on Election Day next November and MLB understandably doesn’t want that.

But starting this season in northern cities doesn’t make sense. Yes, the White Sox opened in Chicago yesterday to (relatively) pleasant conditions, 50 degrees and partly cloudy. That’s just about seasonal for March 28 in Chicago. The league did at least do something sensible and of the 15 scheduled games Thursday (two were rained out), nine were either in stadiums with roofs or warm-weather cities — 10 if you count Baltimore as a “warm-weather city,” which it sort-of was Thursday (54 degrees, sunny).

Further, if the Cubs were opening against (say) the Brewers or Cardinals, this wouldn’t be as much of an issue because those teams make more than one trip to Chicago this year and making up rainouts is a bit easier with divisional teams. The Cubs starting with home games against the Rockies and Dodgers the first week of April is a dicey proposition. Yes, last year they got away with scheduling like this at Wrigley, largely due to a warmer-than-normal first week of April. This year? Not so much. The Cubs don’t play an NL Central team at home until May 3 (Brewers), which will be the team’s 14th home game. That makes no sense.

At a certain point MLB is just going to have to tell the dome/warm weather teams (and as I noted on this topic a year ago, there are 14 of them) that they’re simply going to have to take more home games early in the year, presuming the schedule continues to begin this early. I certainly would not be unhappy with the Cubs beginning the season with a six-game, or even nine-game, road trip. Cubs players would probably be happier not having to play in 40-degree weather for a week, or worry about having to wait out rain delays or postponements.

Next year, I am hoping the MLB schedule begins on Thursday, April 3 instead of Thursday, March 27. Five possible home dates in cold weather in March in northern cities is just a dumb idea. And then let those cold-weather teams play on the road for a week. The later into April we get, the better the chance for decent baseball weather in Chicago and other northern cities.

Baseball has created this problem by: a) insisting the season start in March, and b) creating the balanced schedule, which means fewer opportunities for makeup dates.

Something’s gotta give. Starting the season almost entirely in warm-weather cities and stadiums with roofs makes the most sense.

And so the Cubs, in my view, should be proactive and postpone Monday’s game now, instead of waiting. Yes, I understand the issues here: Fans who bought tickets for Monday’s game wouldn’t get to see “Opening Day.” And usually, there is an off day after an opener like this in a cold-weather city so those fans could still do it. In this case, the off day Thursday was scheduled because the Rockies’ home opener is Friday afternoon and schedulers didn’t want them to have to fly home late Thursday. Well, guess what, looks like that’s what will happen anyway. A better idea would have been to have the Cubs open the home season against an NL Central rival. Or on the road for a week or more.

C’mon, schedule-makers. At least give teams a fighting chance.