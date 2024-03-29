Iowa Cubs Wrap: Storm Chasers 5, Iowa 4 in 11 innings

Tonight was Opening Night for Minor League Baseball. While the rest of the Cubs minor league system doesn’t take the field until a week from tonight, the Iowa Cubs were in action in Omaha.

Let’s see if I remember how to do this. I usually do things a little differently when there is only one game.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were drenched by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 5-4 in 11 innings.

Thomas Pannone got the Opening Night start and he was fantastic through five scoreless innings. Pannone allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out four.

Meanwhile, the Cubs scored a run in the third inning on a solo home run by left fielder Alexander Canario and another three runs in the fifth. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had an RBI triple and Canario singled him home. After Canario was thrown out at the plate on a opposite-field double by right fielder Owen Caissie, first baseman Matt Mervis singled home Caissie to make it 4-0.

Keegan Thompson took over for Pannone in the sixth inning and coughed up a three-run home run in one inning of work.

The score stayed 4-3 until the bottom of the eighth inning when reliever Richard Lovelady ran into some bad luck. The first four batters had hits off of Lovelady and only one single had an exit velocity over 79 miles per hour. But with the score tied and the bases loaded with no outs, Lovelady struck out the next three batters to keep the score even.

Neither team scored in the tenth inning and Iowa failed to score in the top of the eleventh. Riley Martin came on to pitch the bottom of the eleventh and got the loss despite not allowing a baserunner. A leadoff sac bunt put the automatic runner on third and then Martin struck out the next batter. But catcher Joe Hudson just missed a 1-0 fastball for a passed ball that ended the game.

The top four hitters in the I-Cubs lineup all had good days.

Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5 with an RBI triple and a run scored.

Canario went 2 for 4 with a home run and a walk. He had two runs batted in.

Caissie went 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored once.

Mervis was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI single.

The bottom five hitters in the I-Cubs lineup went 2 for 22 with a walk.

Here’s Canario’s home run. [VIDEO]

Crow-Armstrong’s triple [VIDEO]