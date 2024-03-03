Cubs historical sleuthing: 1960s edition

This is one of the clearest color photos you’ll see from the 1960s. I’m guessing it was taken with Kodachrome or Ektachrome film, which was state of the art back then. (Does anyone still use photo film?)

This one’s easy to pinpoint. We are looking at a scoreboard that has 20 teams on it, and the Cubs score line has been moved to the middle, so the earliest possible year is 1962. In the seating area, we see the folding chairs that the Wrigleys used until they replaced them with permanent seats in 1965. (In 1981, when the team was sold, they put all those folding chairs, which they had stored in a sub-basement that no longer exists, out on Sheffield and sold them for $1 each. I should have bought more than one.)

Anyway, I’ve digressed. So this is 1962, 1963 or 1964. The matchups on the board are a bit hard to read because of the size of the photo, but I got them. They are:

NL: SAN FRANCISCO/PITTSBURGH, ST. LOUIS/PHILADELPHIA, LOS ANGELES/CUBS, HOUSTON/MILWAUKEE, CINCINNATI/NEW YORK

AL: DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, BALTIMORE/KANSAS CITY, SOX/WASHINGTON, CLEVELAND/MINNESOTA, NEW YORK/BOSTON

Then, as now, the Cubs were often the only day game on Friday, and there is only one Friday in the time frame noted where these matchups all match.

That’s Friday, September 14, 1962. The Dodgers were on their way to a 101-win season and a tie for the NL pennant with the Giants, which San Francisco wound up winning in a best-of-three tiebreaker. The Cubs were on their way to a franchise record 103 losses.

Even though we cannot see the batter or pitcher, we can tell exactly when this is. The clock says 1:30 and that was the starting time for weekday games in that era. There’s no score showing on the board and no batter number, balls, strikes or outs showing, either.

Thus this has to be right before the first pitch of the game, which would soon be delivered by Cubs righthander Don Cardwell to Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills. Wills walked and stole second — the 91st of his then-record 104 steals that year.

It was not a good inning for the Cubs. Cardwell faced only six batters and retired just one of them and left in favor of Bob Anderson with the score already 3-0. Anderson didn’t retire any of the three hitters he faced, allowing a single, walk and hitting a batter, making it 5-0 and leaving the bases loaded for a lefty named Morrie Steevens, who walked the only two batters he faced, scoring two more runs.

A reliever named Paul Toth came in, finished off the inning and threw five more, allowing just one run. If the name sounds familiar, he was one of the players sent to the Cardinals in the Lou Brock deal two years later. He had just been acquired from the Cubs from the Cardinals two weeks earlier, in exchange for Harvey Branch (who never played in the majors for the Cubs), and this was just Toth’s third game in a Cubs uniform..

The Cubs tried to come back. Ernie Banks hit a three-run homer in the third inning (his 34th of 37 that year) and after five, the Cubs trailed 8-5. The Dodgers scored five more runs off three more Cubs relievers and the Cubs lost 13-7. They were 52-95 after this loss.

Attendance was announced as 5,356, which seems small for what you see in the photo, but remember Fridays were Ladies Day at Wrigley in that era, and women were admitted free. Those admissions were not counted as part of the official attendance.

Just another slice of Cubs history from more than 60 years ago.