Cubs vs. Guardians at Mesa preview, Sunday 3/3, 2:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — News item: Ian Happ has a minor hamstring injury. It appears to have happened when he was running out a ground ball in the third inning of Thursday’s game against the Rockies. Owen Caissie replaced Happ in left field in the next inning.

The Cubs hope he’ll be ready for Opening Day:

‘‘Optimistic for Opening Day,’’ Counsell said, ‘‘but you’re not going to see him in games for a little bit here.’’ ‘‘It’s spring training, so that leads us to be conservative,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘Regardless of the injury, it leads you to be conservative. Probably the most important thing is that we get Ian enough at-bats before Opening Day to be in a good spot offensively. And we’ll be in a good spot to do that.’’

Doesn’t sound like anything to be too concerned about.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Guardians lineup:

As you can see, the Guardians are a split squad today.

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Hector Neris, Adbert Alzolay, Daniel Palencia, Edwin Escobar, Brad Wieck and Porter Hodge.

Logan Allen will start for the Guardians. Guardians relievers scheduled today: Xzavion Curry, Tim Herrin, Anthony Gose, Adam Oller and Tanner Burns.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There is also a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Guardians site Covering The Corner. If you do go there to interact with Guardians fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.