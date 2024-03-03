 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks C’s what you did there

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Cubs drop one to Dodgers and continue roster jenga analysis; Ian Happ has a hammy.

By Duane Pesice
WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

He did the mash:

Palatine Pounder pummels pitch!

The Dodgers had more highlights than the Cubs. These games may not count in the standings, but they do in the clubhouse.

Third base looks more and more like a Morel quandary. If he can’t hack it, things will be weird. The phones will be ringing.

I betcha Cody Bellinger has stepped up his program a little, given the news about Ian Happ.

Food for Thought:

