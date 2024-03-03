Cub Tracks C’s what you did there

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Shōta Imanaga notches his first strikeout in a @Cubs uniform. pic.twitter.com/oDrFPsStwj — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2024

He did the mash:

MASH Mervis



The #Cubs' slugger crushes his first dinger of the Cactus League. pic.twitter.com/IgtsBYN5mv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2024

Palatine Pounder pummels pitch!

Mike Tauchman goes deep! pic.twitter.com/IFSA9TVuYC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 2, 2024

The Dodgers had more highlights than the Cubs. These games may not count in the standings, but they do in the clubhouse.

Third base looks more and more like a Morel quandary. If he can’t hack it, things will be weird. The phones will be ringing.

I betcha Cody Bellinger has stepped up his program a little, given the news about Ian Happ.

Spied @LieutenantDans7 & Matt Shaw taking ground balls together on a back field at @Cubs camp. Dansby showing veteran leadership with input and feedback on footwork & body positioning to make plays and help Matt improve. Love to see this! #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/eyIl5yxj5K — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 2, 2024

Ian Happ is sidelined in Cubs camp with a mild left hamstring strain.



He'll be out of game action for a bit but Cubs optimistic he'll be ready for Opening Day. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 2, 2024

