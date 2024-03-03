Cub Tracks C’s what you did there

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Shōta Imanaga notches his first strikeout in a @Cubs uniform. pic.twitter.com/oDrFPsStwj— MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2024
He did the mash:
MASH Mervis— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2024
The #Cubs' slugger crushes his first dinger of the Cactus League. pic.twitter.com/IgtsBYN5mv
Palatine Pounder pummels pitch!
Mike Tauchman goes deep! pic.twitter.com/IFSA9TVuYC— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 2, 2024
The Dodgers had more highlights than the Cubs. These games may not count in the standings, but they do in the clubhouse.
Final: Dodgers 8, Cubs 5. pic.twitter.com/95dylfCddc— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 2, 2024
Third base looks more and more like a Morel quandary. If he can’t hack it, things will be weird. The phones will be ringing.
I betcha Cody Bellinger has stepped up his program a little, given the news about Ian Happ.
Spied @LieutenantDans7 & Matt Shaw taking ground balls together on a back field at @Cubs camp. Dansby showing veteran leadership with input and feedback on footwork & body positioning to make plays and help Matt improve. Love to see this! #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/eyIl5yxj5K— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 2, 2024
Ian Happ is sidelined in Cubs camp with a mild left hamstring strain.— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 2, 2024
He'll be out of game action for a bit but Cubs optimistic he'll be ready for Opening Day.
- Casey Peterson (Pinstripe Alley*): 2024 MLB Season Preview: Chicago Cubs. “New leadership and some familiar faces lead a Cubs squad looking to compete for a NL Central title.”
- Anthony Castrovince (MLB.com*): Shota (5 K’s) whiffs one of MLB’s best in his spring debut. “... the left-hander ran into trouble in the second...” Meghan Montemurro has more* {$}. Maddie Lee likewise. Jesse Rogers wrote it up.
- Steve Stockmar (MLB.com*): ‘I gotta do it again’: After breakout year, Steele looking forward. “It’s really cool that last year happened and everything but it’s on to this year,” Steele said. “I gotta do it again, that’s how I’m looking at it.” Sahadev Sharma has words {$}.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs left-hander Justin Steele satisfied with first spring-training start. “Manager Craig Counsell said he’ll wait at least another turn in the rotation to name his Opening Day starter.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: What role will Drew Smyly fill on the 2024 Cubs? “The next few weeks will ultimately tell the story, but Counsell is also taking a big-picture view on Smyly’s role.”
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): This stat shows Miguel Amaya is the next Chicago Cubs star in the making. “The best framers in baseball won the World Series last season, and the Cubs should be excited about that.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Matt Chapman’s deal with the Giants and the Cubs’ third base options. “Christopher Morel and Matt Shaw.” Riley Cavanagh has more Morel.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs players give Nike reps input on controversial new uniforms. “Nike gathered feedback from players with endorsement deals but also team leaders and clubhouse staff.”
