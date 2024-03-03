Cubs 5, Guardians 3: David Bote, star man

MESA, Arizona — I keep telling you guys that David Bote has a real chance to make the Cubs this year, and he put another point on the board in his favor when he hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning against the Guardians Sunday. That gave the Cubs the lead and proved to be the winning blow in a 5-3 Cubs win over Cleveland.

And yes, I will die on this hill. Bote plays a competent second base and third base, can play shortstop for a time if needed, and could possibly even fill in at first base. He’s got power and appears healthy. Yes, I know, spring training results and all, but Bote appears to be a man on a mission to return to the big leagues, and I hope he succeeds.

Let’s talk about some other things that happened Sunday afternoon at Sloan Park.

Kyle Hendricks’ line doesn’t look great — five hits, three runs in three innings — but a lot of that is because he was uncharacteristically wild. He hit two batters and threw a wild pitch, something he doesn’t do very much of at all during the regular season. He had just four HBP in 137 innings in the 2023 season, and hasn’t thrown a regular-season wild pitch since 2021 (and just 12 in 1449⅔ career innings). I think he’ll be fine.

So that gave Cleveland a 3-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third. Earlier, Miles Mastrobuoni had hit the wall going after a fly ball that turned into a double. The Cubs trainer came out to have a look, Mastrobuoni remained in the game, and... well, he started hitting. Here’s his third-inning home run [VIDEO].

Later, in the fifth, Mastrobuoni doubled with one out, but was stranded. He played outfield for the first time this spring, Craig Counsell likely wanting to see if Mastrobuoni could extend his versatility. He had a good day Sunday — well, apart from hitting the wall.

Cubs relievers had good days, all of them. Hector Neris, Adbert Alzolay, Daniel Palencia, Edwin Escobar, Porter Hodge and Brad Wieck threw six innings, allowed four hits and no walks and struck out five. Escobar’s intriguing, he’s spent the last seven years pitching in NPB, but I could see him helping this team this year. I’m real glad to see Wieck back pitching after all his health issues, and he looked sharp, granted, against Guardians minor leaguers. Still, he also might be a useful lefty at some point this year.

The Cubs cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth on a solo homer by Kevin Alcántara [VIDEO].

Jorge Alfaro singled with one out in the seventh, and then Bote smashed the aforementioned home run [VIDEO].

The Cubs put an insurance run on the board in the eighth. Brett Bateman singled and went to third on a single by Bradley Beesley. A sacrifice fly by Matt Shaw scored Bateman to make it 5-3.

As noted above, I’m still convinced that Bote would make a better bench player for this year’s Cubs than Nick Madrigal and that the Cubs would be best served by finding a trade partner for Madrigal. He could start at second base for a lot of teams.

“As always, we await developments.”

Two other notes:

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters today that Michael Tauchman will be a part of the 26 man squad to start the 2024 season. ( Counsell said he told Tauchman he had a spot when spring training started) — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 3, 2024

Listen to @PatandRon670 now live from Mesa.@coomscorner6 said on the broadcast that Cody Bellinger told him his first Cactus League game will be Wednesday. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 3, 2024

Attendance Sunday was announced as 12,524. For six dates the Cubs have sold 68,578 tickets, or 11,430 per date.

The Cubs travel to Peoria to face the Padres Monday afternoon. Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs and Matt Waldron will go for San Diego. Game time is 2:05 p.m. CT. There is no TV for Monday’s game. There will be an audio broadcast with the Padres announcers available on MLB.com.