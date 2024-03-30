Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers preview, Saturday 3/30, 6:05 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Saturday notes...

GAME TWO: The Cubs are 70-77-1 in second games of seasons, compared to 81-66-2 in season openers, including their loss on Thursday. They are 32-32-1 in second games after losing openers. Their last such win was in 2021, when they beat the Pirates, 5-1, after having lost to them, 5-3. The Cubs have not started 0-2 since 2014, when they were beaten at Pittsburgh, 1-0 in 10 innings, then 4-3 in 16 innings.

HOPEFULLY, NEVER AGAIN: Until Justin Steele hurt his hamstring Thursday night, no Cubs pitcher in the Modern Era had been removed from an Opening Day start due to injury. Steele's 4⅔-inning, one-run start was the 22nd in an opener of fewer than five innings, including three by Carlos Zambrano and two each by Larry Jackson, Jon Lester and Rick Sutcliffe. The shortest was by Ed Reulbach, in 1911. He threw eight pitches, all balls, and was yanked. Both runners scored. Terry Mulholland gave up two runs in 4⅔ innings in 1997. Jon Lester allowed one run in five innings in 2017. Kyle Hendricks allowed one in 5⅓ in 2022.

(All of the above courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

THE PROFESSOR: Kyle Hendricks enters this season with a lifetime 3.48 ERA in 247 games (246 starts). Oddly, his ERA in 40 interleague starts is also 3.48. More on Kyle below.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Rangers lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Cody Bradford, LHP

Kyle Hendricks, as you likely know, has long been my favorite Cub.

He had a decent enough 2023, after returning from a shoulder injury that did not require surgery.

This spring wasn’t great for him — he allowed a lot of hits (29) in 20 innings, though only five walks and two home runs. He’s faced the Rangers just once in his career, back in 2016, so that’s largely irrelevant now. Marcus Semien is 3-for-6 with two homers off Kyle.

Good luck, Kyle.

Lefthander Cody Bradford was the Rangers’ sixth-round pick in 2019 out of Baylor. He made his MLB debut last year, 20 appearances, eight starts with a 5.30 ERA, 1.214 WHIP and 11 HR allowed in 56 innings. (The latter is kind of a lot.)

He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs active roster.

This will be the case for a short time this spring, the graphics below are from 2023.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Rangers site Lone Star Ball. If you do go there to interact with Rangers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.