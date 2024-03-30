Cub Tracks’ Steele shows his mettle

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cub Tracks would like to confirm that there will be plays on words involving the manager's name and the team's motto all spring, summer, and fall.
- Tony Andracki and Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): The stories behind how the 2024 Cubs selected their uniform numbers. “Miguel Amaya was always going to drive a hard bargain.”
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): With Craig Counsell’s arrival and Cody Bellinger’s return, how good can the Cubs be? “Cubs fans expect to be entertained, but they also deserve a season that doesn’t end when October begins.” Patrick Mooney takes good Counsell {$}. Meghan Montemurro keeps good Counsell* {$}. Steve Greenberg talks management.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): It took one day. “... yesterday’s first game was a freaking doozy when it comes to overanalysis.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Justin Steele’s ‘spirits are high’ after suffering hamstring injury. “The North Siders will now hope that the sight of the left-hander clutching the back of his left leg on Thursday night does not prove overly costly for the rotation as this season gets underway.” Sahadev Sharma adds on {$}. Meghan Montemurro has more* {$}. Jake Misener avoids the worst case.
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): 3 candidates to join Chicago Cubs starting rotation after Justin Steele injury. “... the Cubs will have to call on their starting pitching depth to fill the void in their rotation.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks is ready for the next chapter. “There are so many lessons you learn in baseball that are life lessons — how to handle adversity, how to deal with tough situations, how to enjoy the good parts of it,” Hendricks said.
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs sign catcher Curt Casali to minor league deal. “Though mostly underwhelming with the bat for much of his career, Casali has posted 4.2 defensive WAR over 502 career games, giving the North Siders solid defensive depth behind Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Michael Busch has now graduated from Prospect status, So the Cubs have a new Top-30 Prospect. “... righty Kohl Franklin” has joined that august company. Maddie Lee has some Busch praise.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cody Bellinger hits ground running after short spring. “Bellinger now has the chance to prove that his production last summer was no fluke.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): 5 Iowa Cubs storylines to follow during the Minor League Baseball season. “Top prospects, former prospects and other under-the-radar names are some of the things that fans will want to keep an eye on throughout the season.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): A look at the Iowa Cubs’ opening-day roster, by the numbers. “Iowa’s roster features some of the biggest prospects, including THE biggest, in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.”
