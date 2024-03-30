Cub Tracks’ Steele shows his mettle

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cub Tracks would like to confirm that there will be plays on words involving the manager’s name and the team’s motto all spring, summer, and fall. These are not in fact puns, but it is entirely possible that there will be puns as well. These top sections of commentary may run on from time to time. The ability to scroll is available.

I try to cover whatever the front page is missing, and work to err on the side of evergreen. My sense of humor is as dry as my southern Arizona lawn, and I read the dictionary for fun. My eyes are green, my hair is sunburned, I like to take long walks off of short piers, and I jump to conclusions, raise my eyebrows, and roll the rock uphill for exercise. I only take my tongue out of my cheek long enough to try to sweet-talk my way into some money if it becomes available.

Like Thomas Smith, I took this job as a temporary measure, but in my case, after the 2015 season. I learned to enjoy the process, especially the daily deadlines, and acquiring the habit of daily writing has aided my offsite writing quite a bit, which pleases my wallet some.

One game is in the books, another will play out today, and the season will roll on like a tube of Ban. We can just hope it smells good, in the end. Face front, true believer. It’s going to be another long season. It’s not a race, it’s a Marathon.

Justin Steele’s going to be okay. There’s no scrying in baseball, as the predictive numbers fail consistently, due largely to stochasticism. But my crystal ball says “Reply hazy. Try again” and I think that means he’ll be back soon.

Cub Tracks also predicts 75+ home runs from the starting outfield. That’s a conservative estimate, but CT can stand by that. From where I sit, it seems attainable even in case of injury.

