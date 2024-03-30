Get to know the Iowa Cubs

The minor league season starts . . .well, the Triple-A season started yesterday . . .and that means it’s time to take stock of the Cubs minor league farm system.

As we’ve written in these pages over the past few months, the Cubs farm system is the strongest it has been since the 2013-15 period that led to the Cubs’ World Series title in 2016. Some have argued that it’s stronger than that period. The argument goes that while that era had some higher-regarded prospects, today’s Cubs farm system is a lot deeper and has a lot more pitching prospects. In any case, the Cubs farm system is generally considered to be one of the best three or four in baseball at the moment.

If you have a subscription to MLB.tv, then you have a subscription to MiLB.tv. In fact, it appears that the separate MiLB.tv subscription has been discontinued. But if you want to watch the games without shelling out for a full MLB.tv subscription, you can sign up for MLB At Bat for $29.99 a year. You’ll also get out-of-market MLB radio broadcasts with that. So that’s a good deal compared to the $40 or $50 that they used to charge for MiLB.tv alone. Not every game is streamed, but I’d say 95 percent of them are these days. Every Cub affiliate’s home game will be streamed, barring technical difficulties. (Which does happen.)

The Iowa Cubs are the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, the highest level of the minors, and they have been since 1981. Affiliations that long are unusual in the minors, but it seems unlikely that the Cubs will leave Des Moines any time soon.

What is also unusual in the minor leagues is for a manager to stay with one team for more than a few years. But I-Cubs skipper Marty Pevey is entering his 12th year as Iowa’s manager and his 16th in the Cubs’ system. Pevey has 1,324 wins as a minor league manager, which is clearly an Iowa Cubs record.

Joining Pevey on the I-Cubs staff are pitching coach Tony Cougoule, hitting coach Rick Strickland and bench coach Eric Patterson. Cougoule is in his fifth season in the Cubs organization, but his first with Iowa. He was the pitching coach for South Bend last year.

Strickland is in his third year in the Cubs organization and is also making his Iowa debut. The Chicago native was a hitting consultant for TrainRight Academy for 18 years before joining the Cubs. He played in the Yankees organization, reaching as high as Double-A.

Eric Patterson returns for his second season as the I-Cubs bench coach and his fifth as a Cubs coach. Patterson played for the Cubs in 2007 and 2008 and the I-Cubs from 2006 to 2008. Patterson is the younger brother of former Cubs outfielder Corey Patterson.

Who are the top prospects?

I’m going to take a bit of a different approach this year to these previews and just get right to what most of you want to know. Who should you be paying the most attention to in Iowa?

With the caveat that players that we didn’t think were prospects can and do break out and become not only good prospects but good major leaguers (Willson Contreras was a great example of this), here are the top prospects on the Iowa Cubs’ Opening Night roster. I’ll list them in the order of their Baseball America prospect rankings.

Pete Crow-Armstrong. outfield. (No. 1)

Most of you are already familiar with Pete Crow-Armstrong. PCA, as he’s commonly called, is the best defensive outfield prospect to come through the Cubs system in the nearly twenty years I’ve been doing this. He’s truly an elite glove in center field with tremendous range and an absolute disregard for his own safety. (Yeah, he might want to tone that last part down a little.) Offensively, he’s come a long way but he still has some things to work on. He got a bit pull-happy last year which increased his power, but his speed would be better utilized by using the entire field. He’ll be back in Chicago soon enough.

Owen Caissie. Outfield (No. 5)

Caissie wowed fans in Spring Training with some tremendous power. He’s a very tall, left-handed slugger who made some big strides defensively last year. He has a tremendous arm and he’s making better decisions on defense. His range won’t be plus out there in right field, but he’s good enough there that the Cubs won’t have to move him to first base for now. If he can cut down on his strikeouts even a little, he could be a tremendous hitter in the majors. Caissie is making his Iowa debut after finishing last year with Tennessee.

Ben Brown. Right-handed pitcher. (No. 9)

Brown certainly impressed site manager Al Yellon in Spring Training. Brown is a tall (6’6”) right-hander with a 94-to-97 mile per hour fastball and a mid-80s power curve. He needs to improve his control and stay healthy to prove that he can be a major league mid-rotation starter. Otherwise, he could end up as a dominating reliever. Brown finished last year in Iowa and struck out a terrific 100 batters in just 77⅔ innings there. But he also walked too many with 51. So he just need to throw more strikes and stay healthy. He would have made his major league debut last year if not for a late-season oblique injury.

Alexander Canario. Outfielder (No. 11)

The I-Cubs round out maybe the best outfield in Triple-A with the slugging Canario. Canario got a taste of the majors last year and he showed off that he hits the ball a long way and really hard when he makes contact. He just needs to learn to swing at better pitches and lay off breaking pitches out of the zone. Canario came back from a horrific injury suffered in Winter Ball last season. He’s a tremendous athlete and quick enough to play center field, but he’s a better fit as a corner outfielder.

Matt Mervis. First baseman (No. 14)

Mervis famously got his chance at the majors last year and didn’t seize the opportunity. But when he went back down to Iowa, he put up pretty close to the same impressive numbers that made him a top prospect in 2022. Mervis knows now what holes in his swing major league pitchers will exploit and what he needs to do to get another shot at the majors. He’ll likely get another shot at the majors this year.

Luis Vázquez. Shortstop. (No. 16)

Since Vazquez got drafted out of Puerto Rico in 2017, he’d developed a reputation as a good-glove/no-hit shortstop. And the glove is certainly special. Vazquez is known for making highlight-reel plays at shortstop. But last year, Vazquez cut down on his strikeouts, improved his walk totals and improved his power numbers. After getting promoted to Iowa mid-season, Vazquez hit nine home runs in just 66 games while putting up a .382 on-base percentage. His major league future is probably as a utility player, but he could be a very good one. It could be this year.

Daniel Palencia. Right-handed pitcher (No. 17)

Palencia pitched 27 games in the majors last year, so you are probably quite familiar with his 97-to-101 mile per hour fastball. He’s also got a hard, upper-80s slider to keep people from sitting on the fastball. Palencia is here to throw more strikes and to wait for another opening in the major league bullpen. He has the potential to be a fixture in the Cubs pen for a long time.

BJ Murray Jr. Third baseman (No. 18)

Murray isn’t a flashy player, but he has quietly put up quality results everywhere he’s played. A switch-hitter who plays both first and third, he hit 16 home runs and had a .382 OBP in 124 games with Tennessee last year. His defense at third base is just OK—the Cubs will no doubt be working to improve on that this year. The opportunity for him to make his major league debut this year is certainly there.

Others to watch:

RHP Chris Clarke returns to Iowa after pitching out of the rotation and the bullpen last year. LHP Edwin Escobar is trying to make it back in the majors (he last pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2016) after pitching eight years in Japan. RHP Cam Sanders has a mid-90s fastball with good movement and could figure in the Cubs bullpen this year. His father Scott pitched for the Cubs in 1999. RHP Riley Thompson was an interesting prospect before he missed two seasons to COVID and shoulder tightness. Now in his third year back, his control has never returned to what it was before the layoff. There’s still some talent there.

You are probably already quite familiar with RHPs Keegan Thompson and Hayden Wesneski and LHP Brad Wieck. None of those pitchers are considered prospects anymore because they have too much major league experience. But all could feature in the Cubs’ plans this year.

Catcher Bryce Windham has some backup catcher potential. He hit well in limited action in Iowa last year.

Infielders David Bote and Chase Strumpf (No. 38) return to Iowa. Strumpf hits a fair number of home runs, walks a lot and strikes out a lot. He’s a low-average, good OBP slugger. If his infield defense were better, he might be in the majors already. You are already familiar with Bote.

Outfielder Darius Hill doesn’t have much power or speed, but he can hit for average and draw a walk. His defense is good enough to handle all three outfield positions.

Outfielder and former top prospect Brennen Davis is starting the season on the injured list. The man cannot catch a break.