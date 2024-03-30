Cubs roster move: Justin Steele to 15-day injured list, Ben Brown recalled

The Cubs today placed left-handed pitcher Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Friday) with a left hamstring strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Ben Brown from Triple-A Iowa.

The 24-year-old Brown appeared in five Spring Training games (two starts) for the Cubs this year, posting an 0.64 ERA (1 earned run in 14 innings) with 12 strikeouts.

Brown was acquired from the Phillies August 2, 2022 for David Robertson. If Brown can be as good as the Cubs think he can, that’ll be an excellent return for two months of Robertson. Brown’s got a good pitch mix and throws hard, and his 6-6 height also gives him an advantage on the mound.

In my view, this is a curious time to recall Brown. Steele’s spot in the rotation would not come up until at least Tuesday, or possibly Wednesday. So why do this now? The Cubs could have waited until Monday to give Steele a retroactive IL placement to Friday. In my view, this hints that Brown might be available in relief over the weekend against the Rangers, and then perhaps pitch against the Rockies Wednesday... or even Thursday, if one or more of the opening series games is rained out, which right now appears to be a good possibility.

One last note about Steele: It was stated by Craig Counsell that he had a couple of guys warming up in that fifth inning Thursday and Steele was likely going to be done for the evening after that inning. One out to go and Steele would have had a fine outing and ... well, stuff happens. Here’s hoping for a quick recovery for the Cubs ace.

And best of luck to Brown whenever he makes his MLB debut.

