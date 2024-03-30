Iowa Cubs Wrap: Iowa falls to Omaha in extra innings again

So this is the part of baseball that stinks. As the Cubs try to get the minor league system down to the mandated 165 players, the Cubs released some veteran minor leaguers today.

The released players were:

SS Liam Spence

RHP Max Bain

2B Juan Mora

OF Ke’Shun Collier

LHP Joel Machado

CF Christian More

We wish those players the best in whatever comes next, whether it be in baseball or elsewhere.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were thunderstruck by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 7-6 in ten innings. It’s the second-straight game that Iowa has lost in extras.

Chris Clarke got the emergency start today as a replacement for Ben Brown, who got his first major-league call-up earlier today. Clarke threw three scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, two walks and he struck out three.

Sam McWilliams relieved Clarke. McWilliams pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning but then got hammered for three runs in the fifth. That turned a 2-0 Iowa lead into a 3-2 deficit. The big blow was a two-run home run to John Rave. The final line on McWilliams was three runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. He did strike out four and walked no one.

Daniel Palencia bailed out McWilliams in the fifth, but then came on the pitch the sixth inning and he allowed three more runs. Palencia gave up three runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning. He walked two and struck out one.

The score stayed 6-2 until the Cubs rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game up at six. Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit a 424-foot two-run home run to make it 6-4. Right fielder Owen Caissie then doubled home a run and a sacrifice fly by Matt Mervis tied it up.

But while Brad Wieck kept Omaha off the board in the bottom of the ninth. But after Iowa failed to score in the top of the tenth, reliever Colten Brewer came on to pitch for Iowa. He threw a wild pitch to send the automatic runner to third and then a game-ending sacrifice fly to the first batter he faced.

Wieck threw two perfect innings. No strikeouts though.

Catcher Curt Casali homered in his first game in the Cubs system, a solo home run in the fifth inning. Casali was 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch. He scored twice.

Left fielder Owen Caissie stayed red hot to start the season, going 3 for 4 with the RBI double today. He also walked once. Through two games, Caissie is 6 for 8 with two doubles and two walks.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored.

Casali’s home run.

First I-Cubs homer for Curt Casali pic.twitter.com/2vX3K5HvUq — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) March 30, 2024

Strumpf’s home run.

Chase Strumpf with a 2-run shot. The cheese man indeed. pic.twitter.com/Y9MPP6zx9l — Brad (@ballskwok) March 30, 2024

Caissie’s RBI double.