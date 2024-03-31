Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers preview, Sunday 3/31, 1:35 CT

Sunday notes...

The Cubs are 20-12 in the third games of previous seasons that followed an 0-2 start. They are 39-26 in all third games after a Game 2 loss. In all third games, they are 85-62-1, compared to 70-78-1 in second games, including last night’s loss. BEEN A WHILE: This is the 43rd season that the Cubs have begun with three games on the road. They have gone 0-3 only five times, most recently in 1997, at Miami. The earlier times were 1894, 1897 and 1920, all at Cincinnati, and 1962, at Houston, in the first series in the history of the Astros, then known as the Colt .45s. The Cubs won a third game to avoid being swept in 1882 at Buffalo, 1889 at Pittsburgh, 1928 at Cincinnati, 1966 at San Francisco, 1970 at Philadelphia, 1978 at Pittsburgh, 2010 at Atlanta and 2014 at Pittsburgh.

(Above courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

MARCHING OUT: Today is the 16th Cubs game in March in franchise history. The Cubs are 6-9 all-time in March, but have out-scored (86-76) and out-hit (140-127) opponents during the month.

JOINING THE ALL-TIME LIST: Ben Brown, in making his MLB debut yesterday, became the 2,230th player to appear in at least one regular-season game in Cubs franchise history.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale vs. the Rangers.



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/SwF3Tw9wOr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 31, 2024

Rangers lineup:

Jordan Wicks, LHP vs. Jon Gray, RHP

Jordan Wicks, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2021 out of Kansas State, made his MLB debut last August, a bit ahead of schedule. And though his overall numbers (seven starts, 4.41 ERA, 1.269 WHIP) aren’t great, they are skewed by one bad start, his last one against the Brewers. Five of his previous six outings were good-to-excellent, and Wicks had a good spring (2.53 ERA, 1.078 WHIP).

He’s never faced the Rangers or anyone on their active roster.

Jon Gray is in the third year of a four-year deal he signed with the Rangers before the 2022 season. Both Rangers years have been solid, with better numbers than he had in Colorado, unsurprisingly. He still throws hard, as you can see by the graphic below.

Gray last faced the Cubs April 9, 2023 at Wrigley Field. He threw 5x innings and allowed two runs, and just to tell you how different this year’s Cubs are, four Cubs who were in the starting lineup that day are no longer on the team (Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini, Edwin Rios and Tucker Barnhart).

Seems like a long time ago, no?

Cody Bellinger has hit very well against Gray in his career: .440/.533/.720 (11-for-25), five doubles.

