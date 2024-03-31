 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ Brown harvest

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Part of the future is coming to a park near you. Plus game notes and other amusements for the discerning reader.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, Steele is out for a bit. Let’s see what the Cubs have. We get an early look at Ben Brown.

There’s a very cool book that combines an adult Encyclopedia Brown (one of my early heroes) and the plot of a famous Dashiell Hammett novel that bears the same title as this article. I advise you to seek it out. It is outrageous and hilarious, especially so if you read the Brown books when you were a kid.

The reason for the title is obvious. I’m looking forward to a few weeks of #Brownouts, a full pot, if you will. It’s big news — many people see Brown as the best rotation prospect this side of Cade Horton. Patrick Mooney said he might be the one.

Also, there was a game last night. The Kyle Hendricks Experience played live at Globe Life Field, and everyone on the third stone from the sun was watching. Strange-looking strike zone. A little dicey. Players on both sides had reasonable complaints.

Swanson swatted one.

Kyle “kept the club in the game,” as the axiom reads. He didn’t get many of those iffy calls, didn’t seem quite right. His postgame comments indicated such, as he talked about not quite having the ‘feel.’ Jose Cuas and Luke Little did well enough, and then Ben Brown made his debut.

It didn’t go well. Al has the gory details. The young man will learn from that, I assume.

Jordan Wicks is penciled in today.

“I’m in for anything,” Ben Brown, who will be making his MLB debut, said.

Food for Thought:

