Cub Tracks’ Brown harvest

Well, Steele is out for a bit. Let’s see what the Cubs have. We get an early look at Ben Brown.

There’s a very cool book that combines an adult Encyclopedia Brown (one of my early heroes) and the plot of a famous Dashiell Hammett novel that bears the same title as this article. I advise you to seek it out. It is outrageous and hilarious, especially so if you read the Brown books when you were a kid.

The reason for the title is obvious. I’m looking forward to a few weeks of #Brownouts, a full pot, if you will. It’s big news — many people see Brown as the best rotation prospect this side of Cade Horton. Patrick Mooney said he might be the one.

Also, there was a game last night. The Kyle Hendricks Experience played live at Globe Life Field, and everyone on the third stone from the sun was watching. Strange-looking strike zone. A little dicey. Players on both sides had reasonable complaints.

Swanson swatted one.

The first home run of the season belongs to Dansby Swanson! pic.twitter.com/FbPpVfphvA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 30, 2024

Kyle “kept the club in the game,” as the axiom reads. He didn’t get many of those iffy calls, didn’t seem quite right. His postgame comments indicated such, as he talked about not quite having the ‘feel.’ Jose Cuas and Luke Little did well enough, and then Ben Brown made his debut.

It didn’t go well. Al has the gory details. The young man will learn from that, I assume.

Jordan Wicks is penciled in today.

Ben Brown is no longer with the @IowaCubs. No official word yet but the Chicago Cubs are expected to call him up.



My story from yesterday on the progress he’s made and why Brown feels like he’s ready. https://t.co/ykYyyDpVX4 — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) March 30, 2024

Ben Brown up! He’s a huge pitching/recovery nerd. I love chatting with him. #Cubs



He’s ditching his sweeper from last season, it’s 4S-CU-CH this year.



Yes, his curveball is a death ball. If you’re wondering what a death ball is, look no further: https://t.co/nmZ5wD5zCv — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 30, 2024

Can confirm reports that Ben Brown will be called up today. Doesn't appear that the Cubs will alter the current schedule for their starters. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) March 30, 2024

Counsell says it's a Grade 1 left hamstring strain for Justin Steele and he expects him to miss all of April. Trainers want him to be walking without a limp before they put a plan in place. But Counsell says he feels this is good news and exprfts him back some time in May. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) March 30, 2024

So many transactions and releases today. I had to put them in 2 shots. Sad to see Max "officially" released along with Liam Spence, Collier, Juan Mora, Machado, and More pic.twitter.com/uDBgpioDoV — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) March 30, 2024

“I’m in for anything,” Ben Brown, who will be making his MLB debut, said.

