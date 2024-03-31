2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 2

Anyone who turned the game off after the Cubs took a 2-0 lead, you were the clear winner. Sadly, the next biggest win would be if you just tuned out and did something else with your Saturday on an early spring day. I suspect the majority of you watched, listened or at least followed closely a game this early in the season. You’re going to have a few of these games every season. Well, hopefully it is only a few. This Cubs team should be a very competitive team, so a game like this should be a one off. Still, when these games happen so quickly out of the starting gate, it really gets blown up.

Blown up feels like an apt description for the start to this season. In spring training, Jameson Taillon experienced an injury. He had participated in the non-competitive parts of early spring, but he didn’t get into any of the actual games. As a result, even if Jameson gets a clean bill of health in the next few days, it seems highly unlikely he could get geared up before May. Clearly, the story of the opener was Justin Steele’s hamstring injury. The good news is that it was the lowest grade strain. Still, if you haven’t heard it somewhere, Craig Counsell didn’t hedge in saying that Steele could be out into May.

The calendar hasn’t turned to April yet and the Cubs are down two guys who were expected to be a big part of what could be a very good starting rotation. Then to add insult to injury, Kyle Hendricks got knocked around in the second game. And, the cherry on top is that Ben Brown got blown up in his major league debut, throwing in relief. It’s not likely that Ben is in any short term plan for the rotation, but he’s definitely on the long term plan. Ben pitched well in Arizona and he is one of several options down the road.

Ho hum. A frustrating and disappointing start to the season. Let’s hit some quick hit thoughts and then try to identify three positives. Then we’ll turn the page and do what we’re here for. That is go over the Heroes and Goats (according to WPA) from game two.

If you came into the season with concerns about Kyle Hendricks, this game did nothing to dissuade you from those concerns. I don’t know that I’ll ever be completely confident in him again, but let me remind anyone who has forgotten. Kyle has a career 8-14 record and 4.88 ERA in March/April starts. Opposing hitters have posted a .790 OPS against him. This is the only month of the year where Kyle has a losing record and the OPS is close to .100 worse than the next worst month. He’s a slow starter.

I will tip the cap to Rangers pitching and not blow anything out of proportion about what is two games and just over one percent of the season. Still, the Cubs offense has been stifled through two games. The lack of any sustained offensive attack allowed the Saturday game to get lopsided in a hurry.

Christopher Morel had a bit of struggling at third base. The bat has looked good. The glove is going to be a work in progress.

A couple of positives in this one:

Dansby Swanson had a two-run homer to account for the Cubs scoring. He also drew a walk. Jose Cuas looked very good, working out of a jam left by Kyle Hendricks and then finishing a full inning of his own. Christopher Morel did have two more hits. The Cubs have 11 hits across two games and Morel has four of them.

Let’s look at the Heroes and Goats.

Game 2, March 30: Rangers 11, Cubs 2 (0-2)

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Dansby Swanson (.102). 1-2, HR, BB, 2 RBI, R

Dansby Swanson (.102). 1-2, HR, BB, 2 RBI, R Hero: Jose Cuas (.058). 1⅓ IP, 2 K

Jose Cuas (.058). 1⅓ IP, 2 K Sidekick: Christopher Morel (.052). 2-4, R

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Kyle Hendricks (-.354). 3⅔ IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 2 K (L 0-1)

Kyle Hendricks (-.354). 3⅔ IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 2 K (L 0-1) Goat: Nico Hoerner (-093). 0-4, 2 K

Nico Hoerner (-093). 0-4, 2 K Kid: Yan Gomes (-.079). 0-3, 2 K

WPA Play of the Game: It was 2-2 in the third inning when Adolis Garcia batted with a runner on first and one out against Kyle Hendricks. Garcia hit a two-run homer. (.186)

*Cubs play of the Game: Dansby Swanson batted with a runner on first and no outs in the top of the second inning. The game was scoreless but with one swing of the bat, Dansby changed that, hitting a homer and giving the Cubs an early lead. (.156)

Player of the Game:

Who was the Cubs Player of the Game?

Jose Cuas

Christopher Morel

Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments) vote view results 68% Dansby Swanson (49 votes)

16% Jose Cuas (12 votes)

11% Christopher Morel (8 votes)

Game 1 winner: Michael Busch (117-112 over Justin Steele)

Game 1 winner: Michael Busch (117-112 over Justin Steele)

Up Next: The finale in Texas as the Cubs look to get out of town with one win against the defending champions Sunday afternoon. Young Jordan Wicks made his first opening day roster and that earned him this challenge. Former Rockie Jon Gray has spent the last two years in Texas and was 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA last year.